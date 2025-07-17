Companies

International business briefs: European Commission delays X investigation

17 July 2025 - 14:09
by Reuters
PepsiCo reports higher second-quarter revenue

Bottles of Pepsi are displayed on a shelf in a supermarket in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Bengaluru — PepsiCo said on Thursday that it was expecting a smaller drop in annual core profit, helped by a rebound in demand for its energy drinks and healthier soda brands in the US as well as benefits from favourable foreign exchange rates.

PepsiCo shares were up 1.2% in premarket trading after the company reported a surprise rise in second-quarter revenue. The stock is down about 11% this year.

The company now expects full-year core earnings per share to fall 1.5%, compared with a 3% decline expected previously.

“Our core USD EPS outlook has improved versus our previous expectations as foreign exchange headwinds have moderated, due to the weakening of the US dollar,” CEO Ramon Laguarta said in a statement, adding that the North America business improved in key categories and channels. Reuters

Elevance slides after lowering annual profit forecast

Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Bengaluru — Elevance lowered its annual profit forecast on Thursday as it expects elevated medical costs in its government-backed plans to persist, sending its shares 7% lower in premarket trading.

The company forecast an annual profit of about $30 per share, compared with $34.15 to $34.85 per share it previously expected. Analysts on average were expecting $34.23 per share, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The company said it is updating its outlook to reflect elevated medical cost trends in the so-called Obamacare plans and slower rate alignment in Medicaid.

UnitedHealth, Centene and Molina Healthcare have cut their annual profit forecasts, underscoring industry-wide struggles over the past two years to rein in surging medical costs in government-backed plans. Reuters

European Commission delays X investigation

A 3D-printed miniature model of Elon Musk and the X logo are seen in this illustration. Picture|: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Bengaluru — The European Commission has stalled one of its investigations into Elon Musk’s social media platform X for breaching its digital transparency rules while it seeks to conclude trade talks with the US, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The commission will miss the deadline for finalising its investigation into X, which was expected to be done before its summer recess, the report said, citing three officials familiar with the matter.

A decision was likely to come after clarity emerged in the EU-US trade talks, the report said.

EU tech regulators said last year that X breached EU online content rules under the Digital Services Act. Any firm found in breach of the act faces a fine worth up to 6% of its global turnover, and repeat offenders may be banned from operating in Europe altogether. Reuters

Nippon Steel downgraded over financial concerns

The Nippon Steel logo is displayed at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: ISSEI KATO/REUTERS
Tokyo — Global ratings agency S&P downgraded Nippon Steel to “BBB” from “BBB+” with a “negative” outlook on Thursday, citing an increasing financial strain after the Japanese steelmaker’s acquisition of US Steel last month.

The downgrade reflects concerns over Nippon Steel’s financial position, which S&P expects to remain weak over the next one to two years due to debt-raising efforts and large-scale investments into US Steel assets.

“We believe that the negative effects of the increased financial burden will far outweigh the positive effects of the company’s expansion and strengthened geographic diversification of its earnings base in the growing North American market,” S&P said.

Nippon Steel plans to raise ¥800bn through two subordinated loans to partially fund the deal and to refinance previous loans. Reuters

Ghana’s central bank ‘to assess recent developments’

Picture: 123RF/TAKASHI HONMA
Accra — Ghana’s central bank convened an emergency meeting of its monetary policy committee (MPC) on Thursday to assess recent economic developments, the bank said in a statement.

The Bank of Ghana’s fourth rate-setting MPC meeting for the year had initially been slated to start on July 28, with the rate decision expected on July 30.

In a statement released late on Wednesday, the central bank said the MPC would “review recent developments in the economy” during the special session.

The outcome of the meeting, including any policy decisions, will be announced on Friday. Reuters

Stellantis targets higher output at Morocco plant

The Stellantis logo is pictured at one of its assembly plants in Toluca, Mexico. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO
Rabat — Carmaker Stellantis plans to more than double production capacity at its plant in Kenitra, Morocco, in the coming months to 535,000 vehicles annually, Samir Cherfan, COO for the Middle East and Africa, said on Wednesday.

The plant aims to step up production of supermini electric cars — including the Citroën Ami, Opel Rocks-e and Fiat Topolino — to 70,000 from 20,000, Cherfan said at the inauguration of the plant’s expansion.

The €1.2bn expansion is expected to raise the local sourcing rate to 75% by 2030, Morocco Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch said at the event. Reuters

GE Aerospace grows quarterly engine deliveries

General Electric CEO Larry Culpspeaks during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, US. Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRISTOPHER GOODNEY
Chicago — GE Aerospace CEO Larry Culp said on Thursday the company’s efforts to fix supply constraints are showing results and driving up jet engine deliveries.

The comments came after the company reported a 45% jump in total engine deliveries in the second quarter from a year ago. Deliveries of LEAP engines, which power narrowbody jets of Airbus and Boeing, were up 38% from a year ago.

“We are chasing a moving target. But I think those numbers ... suggest we’re making real progress,” Culp said in an interview. Reuters

Bristol Myers, Pfizer offer blood thinner at discount

Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Bengaluru — US drugmakers Bristol Myers and Pfizer said on Thursday that they will make their blood thinner, Eliquis, available directly to cash-paying patients at discounted rate through a new programme. Eligible patients will be able to buy the drug directly through the Eliquis 360 Support programme from September 8 at a rate that is more than 40% lower than the list price.

“Eliquis is the nation’s number one prescribed oral anticoagulant that provides important benefits to patients and the healthcare system,” said Bristol Myers CEO Christopher Boerner.

“This programme passes more savings directly to patients.”

Since its launch, Eliquis has been prescribed to more than 15-million Americans and in 2024 it generated about $11.4bn in global revenue. Reuters

Snap-On beats estimates on steady demand

Picture: 123RF
Bengaluru — Snap-On beat estimates for second-quarter revenue on Thursday as steady demand from auto parts companies and repair shops boosted demand for the company’s toolmaking products.

The automotive aftermarket, the company’s major source of revenue, saw heightened activity during the quarter, as US road travel rose above pre-pandemic levels, while worries over inflation pushed more Americans to hold on to their existing vehicles.

For the quarter ended June 28, the company reported a revenue rise of nearly 2% in the Tools Group segment, citing higher US sales. Reuters

Abbott lifts forecast on sales of medical devices

The Abbott Laboratories logo is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, US. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN McDERMID
Bengaluru — Abbott beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its medical devices including continuous glucose monitors.

Continuous glucose monitor makers such as Abbott, Dexcom and Medtronic are riding a surge in demand as diabetes awareness rises, insurance coverage expands and patients embrace finger-prick-free technology.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of $1.26 per share for the second quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $1.25, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Abbott’s quarterly revenue came in at $11.1bn, in line with expectations. Reuters

EQT raises $11bn for Asia-focused buyout fund

Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Singapore — Sweden’s EQT has received commitments totalling $11.4bn for its new Asia-focused buyout fund, with the fundraising expected to end before year-end and hit an upper limit or hard cap of $14.5bn in 2026, the investment firm said on Thursday.

EQT activated its ninth regional private equity fund — BPEA Private Equity Fund IX, managed by EQT Private Capital Asia — on March 1 2025, and held its first close in April, according to its half-year report 2025 published on Thursday. Private equity funds typically begin investing after their first close, once they have secured an initial round of investor commitments.” Reuters

China threatens to block planned sale of 40 ports

Picture: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA
Bengaluru — China is threatening to block the sale of more than 40 ports, owned by Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison, to BlackRock and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) if Chinese shipping company Cosco does not get a stake, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

Chinese officials have told BlackRock, MSC and Hutchison that if Cosco is left out of the deal, Beijing would take steps to block Hutchison’s proposed sale of the ports, the newspaper said.

Tycoon Li Ka-shing’s CK Hutchison in March announced it would sell its 80% holding in the ports business, which encompasses 43 ports in 23 countries.

The business has an enterprise value of $22.8bn, including debt. After much scrutiny and criticism in China, Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison confirmed in May Italian billionaire Gianluigi Aponte’s family-run MSC, one of the world’s top container shipping groups, was the main investor in a group seeking to buy the ports. Reuters

Nvidia and Jane Street back Mira Murati’s AI start-up as valuation hits $12bn

Former OpenAI executive Mira Murati start-up Thinking Machines raises about $2bn in new funding
Companies
1 day ago

Chinese companies hasten to order Nvidia’s sought-after AI chips

Nvidia announces development of a new AI chip, the RTX Pro GPU, designed specifically for China
Companies
2 days ago

International business briefs: BoE delays rules governing banks’ trading activities

BoE delays rules governing banks’ trading activities
Companies
2 days ago

BlackRock’s AUM soars as markets rally on trade, rate cut hopes

Major US indices reach all-time highs through the end of June, marking a sharp reversal from early April
Companies
2 days ago

Nissan to stop production at Oppama plant amid plan to cut capacity

Operations will be transferred to its factory in the southern prefecture of Fukuoka
Companies
2 days ago

Rio Tinto names iron ore chief Simon Trott as new CEO

The 20-year veteran replaces Jakob Stausholm, who announced his intention to step down in May
Companies
2 days ago

Nvidia aims to resume sales of AI chip to China after US ban

The world’s most valuable firm is filing applications with the US government to resume sales to China of the H20 GPU
Companies
2 days ago
