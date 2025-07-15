Companies

Nissan to stop production at Oppama plant amid plan to cut capacity

Operations will be transferred to its factory in the southern prefecture of Fukuoka

15 July 2025 - 15:02
by Reuters
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
An aerial view shows Nissan Motor's Oppama plant in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Japan, on May 15 2025. Picture: KYODO/VIA REUTERS
An aerial view shows Nissan Motor's Oppama plant in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Japan, on May 15 2025. Picture: KYODO/VIA REUTERS

YOKOHAMA — Nissan Motor will stop producing vehicles at its Oppama plant in Japan by March 2028 and transfer operations to its factory in the southern prefecture of Fukuoka as part of a global restructuring plan to cut capacity, it said on Tuesday.

Japan’s third-largest automaker will also cease production at Nissan Shatai’s Shonan factory that builds light commercial vehicles by March 2027, CEO Ivan Espinosa said.

Espinosa has announced sweeping plans aimed at turning around the embattled automaker, including slashing global production capacity to 2.5-million vehicles from 3.5-million and manufacturing sites to 10 from 17.

Reuters reported last week that Nissan was in talks to allow Taiwan’s Foxconn to use the Oppama factory, in the port city of Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, to produce electric vehicles and avert a closure.

“It was a difficult decision for both myself and the company,” Espinosa told reporters at the automaker's headquarters in Yokohama. “However, we believe it is necessary for Nissan to overcome its current challenging situation.”

Espinosa said Nissan was exploring various options for repurposing the assets in negotiations with “multiple partners”, declining to elaborate, citing confidentiality agreements.

Costs related to the transfer of production to Nissan Motor Kyushu will be disclosed along with first-quarter financial results, Nissan said.

‘Mother factory’

When the Oppama factory opened in 1961, it was one of Japan’s first large-scale auto factories and a symbol of Nissan’s — and Japan’s — global ambitions. Long referred to as Nissan’s “mother factory”, it employs 3,900 workers and has produced more than 17.8-million vehicles to date.

Other facilities and functions in the district such as the Nissan Research Centre and a crash-test facility will be unaffected, Nissan said. Espinosa said about 2,400 workers from the Oppama factory could be transferred to non-factory functions or to other plants.

Battered by declining sales in the US and China, Nissan faces large debt repayments and mounting losses.

Espinosa said factory utilisation at Nissan’s domestic factories remained low, at an average of 60%. Once production from Oppama moves to Nissan Motor Kyushu, utilisation would rise at the latter to 100%, he said.

Reuters

Ferrari unveils its more hard-core 296 Speciale

The sharpened 296 is the new pinnacle of driving fun in the Italian brand’s line up
Life
1 day ago

FIRST DRIVE: Range Rover Electric

Coming in 2026, the battery-powered SUV delivers the brand’s typical luxury and off-road ability
Life
5 hours ago

GALLERY: Highlights of the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Motoring editor Denis Droppa visited this year’s homage to all things wheeled
Life
1 day ago

FIRST DRIVE: Mercedes-AMG SL 63 and GT 63 S

There’s nothing quite like 1,420Nm of torque to blow off the weekend cobwebs
Life
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
High court gives regulator nod to fine Viceroy ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Amsa’s long steel business bailout stumbles
Companies / Industrials
3.
Market jury still out on Aspen despite CEO ...
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Investors hail Glencore’s coal ‘cash cow’
Companies / Mining
5.
Paymenow secures R400m from Standard Bank
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Four women take part in Berlin Formula E rookie test

Life / Motoring

New Nissan Navara Stealth launched in SA

Life / Motoring

Stellantis SA CEO outlines 2026 model and growth plans

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.