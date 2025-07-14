LISTEN | Make MSMEs investment-ready, says SAB Foundation

The report also finds a high demand for finance for start-ups and early-stage businesses, but very little supply. Finance for start-ups does not feature in the top 10 finance product offerings from funders.

In addition, the lack of funding readiness is one of the primary challenges for MSMEs applying for funding, as Evans had pointed out. “And that for me is where the job creation conundrum lies,” she says.

With only 24% of businesses keeping proper financial accounting records, Evans explains that many entrepreneurs will never have access to formal financial markets, yet the funding is available.

“When we started lending two and a half years ago through the launch of our Financing For Impact Programme, we realised that even after graduating from our programmes, which contain lots of financial training, it doesn’t change the behaviour [of small business owners] at all,” she says.

Entrepreneurs don’t change their behaviour. And so the question is, why?

“I think it’s very multifaceted. There are cultural issues. There’s fear. There’s the fact that they’re just focusing on sales. Because when they’re selling, they know that the business is moving. So they focus on the comfortable side and that’s the selling side. No lender is going to lend without evidence of your performance, and that comes down to numbers,” says Evans.

The database

Evans, who has been leading the SAB Foundation for more than a decade, makes the case for creating a central repository that can be used by both public and private sector funders looking to back small businesses.

Such a database would contain relevant information such as updated financial records, number of employees, line of business, industry, and years in business that funders can use to find or verify possible candidates.

Even then, she is concerned about the general lack of record-keeping in the sector and the effort it takes to rectify this.

“In our case, we’ve had to build financial records with entrepreneurs from scratch based on the information we have on hand, look at the future contracts they have in their pipeline, work intensively with them to give them a loan, and then guide them through that loan process,” she says.

Such an exercise can be expensive, alluding to why many business owners choose not to do so.

Unfortunately, “the only people who do offer finance to these kinds of businesses do it at very high interest rates, often exceeding 30%. This also traps entrepreneurs into a debt cycle that they can’t trade out of”.

Evans says there are simple solutions that can be put in place, “but it needs a national commitment because our enterprise and supplier development programmes clearly are not doing what they were intended to do if business owners are graduating, still financially illiterate, and not investment-ready”.

The other issue is about impact measurement and tracking.

Government has spent years trying to find effective ways to support MSME growth. It’s something that seems to have been passed on to the private sector in recent years, with BEE legislation mandating large corporate entities to support small businesses.

Partly as a result, business development support — interventions to help start-ups structure, scale and fund their operations — has become an estimated R20bn industry.

“Without the tracking, we really don’t know whether you’ve made an impact. And for the amount of investment going in nationally, we have to know. And there’s no shame in saying: we tried this, it didn’t really work. And then you change it,” says Evans.

She highlights an unwillingness by business development service (BDS) providers and other players to share information with the broader ecosystem. Such sharing would help to boost accountability in the space, and allow all to learn valuable lessons about what works and what doesn’t.