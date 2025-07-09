PODCAST: Counting the cost of poor succession planning for businesses in SA

Business Day TV speaks to Muhammed Wagley from Sasfin Wealth
The importance of succession planning in SA’s business sector is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by businessman Adrian Moors.
Succession planning is essential for ensuring business continuity, minimising leadership gaps and reducing operational risks when key employees leave.
Corporate SA has seen a number of high-profile leadership shake-ups in recent years, punctuated by the surprise move by former Standard Bank deputy CEO Kenny Fihla to the top job at Absa.
In 2019, a CEO’s exit at energy and chemicals giant Sasol erased 15% of its shareholder value worth $2bn in a single day.
Moors says succession planning isn’t optional, “it’s risk management”.
Join the discussion:
Using his leadership experience in a number of organisations, Moors offers insight into how businesses can ensure a pipeline of credible leaders in their ranks.
Moors serves as a director of Gutsche Family Investments; Woodlands Dairy, one of Africa’s largest dairy enterprises; and Sports Management Africa, the operator of GolfChamps, among others.
He says modern leadership demands digital fluency, adaptability and strategic foresight, not just tenure or technical skills.
Through the discussion, Moors outlines the strategic value of leadership succession in organisations; the cost of poor planning; and examples of where it has gone right and wrong.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
