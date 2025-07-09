Lessons from Sun International’s failed Peermont pursuit
Primerio warns firms entering M&A deals to factor in time for delays by competition authorities
09 July 2025 - 05:00
Pan-African boutique competition law firm Primerio has cautioned SA companies entering into M&As to put realistic timelines on the table to conclude the deals as competition authorities take longer to approve or decline deals.
Stephany Torres, an associate at Primerio, reflected on the recently failed merger between Sun International and Peermont as an example of the competition stumbling blocks for getting a deal over the line...
