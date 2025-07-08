Samsung blames profit miss on US curbs for AI chip sales to China

A smartphone repair technician works on a Samsung Galaxy S8 in Saint-Sebastien-sur-Loire, near Nantes, on October 7 2024. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE/FILE
SEOUL — Samsung Electronics on Tuesday projected a far worse than expected 56% plunge in second-quarter operating profit due to weak AI chip sales, deepening investor concerns over the tech giant’s ability to revive its struggling semiconductor business.
The world’s biggest memory chipmaker blamed the profit miss on US restrictions on advanced AI chips for China, but analysts said the decline was also due to delays in supplying high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips to US customer Nvidia.
In March, Samsung had said meaningful progress on its latest HBM 3E 12-layer chips could come as early as June. But on Tuesday it gave no update on supply to Nvidia, only saying its improved HBM products were undergoing customer evaluation and proceeding with shipments.
Rivals SK Hynix and Micron have benefited from robust demand for memory chips driven by AI growth in the US, while Samsung relies more on China, where sales of advanced chips are restricted by the US and competition with local rivals is growing.
“For Samsung Electronics, the key issue remains regaining competitiveness ... everything ultimately comes back to HBM,” said Ryu Young-ho, a senior analyst at NH Investment & Securities.
Potential US tariffs also cloud the outlook for Samsung’s mainstay chip and phone businesses, pressuring margins.
“It will also be difficult to raise prices immediately due to competition, making it challenging to sustain high margins,” Ryu said.
Inventory writedowns
Samsung estimated an operating profit of 4.6-trillion won for the April-June period, versus a 6.2-trillion won LSEG SmartEstimate.
That would be its weakest in six quarters, down from 10.4-trillion won in the same period a year earlier and 6.7-trillion won in the preceding quarter.
Revenue would likely fall 0.1% to 74-trillion won from a year earlier, the filing showed.
Samsung attributed chip profit falls partly to inventory value adjustments, without elaborating. Analysts said unsold HBM chips to Nvidia may have contributed to the large inventory writedowns.
They estimated the chip division’s operating profit could come in at about 500-billion won, down more than 90% from a year earlier, while its phone business profit may have improved during the period.
Samsung Electronics shares slipped 0.2% against a 1.2% rise in the benchmark KOSPI at 3.41am GMT.
It said it plans to buy back 3.9-trillion won worth of its shares, part of a 10-trillion won buyback announced last November.
Foundry business
Analysts said they expect Samsung’s profit to improve gradually, supported by the launch of new phones and growth in sales of HBM chips to non-Nvidia customers.
Samsung said earnings in its foundry business also fell, driven by sales restrictions and related inventory value adjustments stemming from US export controls on advanced AI chips for China, as well as continued low utilisation rates.
It expects the operating loss in its foundry business to narrow in the second half of the year as utilisation improves in line with a gradual recovery in demand.
The company plans to release detailed results including a breakdown of earnings for each of its businesses on July 31.
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.