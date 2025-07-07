Companies

Nigerian agency fines MultiChoice for data privacy breaches

Pay television company hit with $501,000 penalty for ‘breaches of subscribers’ privacy rights and illegal cross-border transfer of personal data’

07 July 2025 - 17:34
by Reuters
The Multichoice building in Randburg, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/FINANCIAL MAIL
The Multichoice building in Randburg, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/FINANCIAL MAIL

Abuja — Nigeria’s data protection agency has fined MultiChoice Nigeria, Africa’s biggest pay television company, 766-million naira ($501,000) for violating the country’s data protection law, a spokesperson said.

MultiChoice, which operates pay-TV services DStv and GOtv in Nigeria, has faced legal and regulatory hurdles in the past two years from authorities regarding contentious price hikes and tax disagreements. The company could not be reached immediately for comment.

Babatunde Bamigboye, head of legal at the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, said the penalty follows an investigation initiated a year ago, prompted by suspected breaches of subscribers’ privacy rights and illegal cross-border transfer of personal data.

“The depth of data processing by MultiChoice is patently intrusive, unfair, unnecessary and disproportionate,” affecting not only subscribers but also their associates,” Bamigboye said in a statement late on Sunday.

Despite a directive to implement remedial measures, Multichoice’s efforts were deemed unsatisfactory, Bamigboye said.

Reuters

