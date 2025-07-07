The Multichoice building in Randburg, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/FINANCIAL MAIL
Abuja — Nigeria’s data protection agency has fined MultiChoice Nigeria, Africa’s biggest pay television company, 766-million naira ($501,000) for violating the country’s data protection law, a spokesperson said.
MultiChoice, which operates pay-TV services DStv and GOtv in Nigeria, has faced legal and regulatory hurdles in the past two years from authorities regarding contentious price hikes and tax disagreements. The company could not be reached immediately for comment.
Babatunde Bamigboye, head of legal at the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, said the penalty follows an investigation initiated a year ago, prompted by suspected breaches of subscribers’ privacy rights and illegal cross-border transfer of personal data.
“The depth of data processing by MultiChoice is patently intrusive, unfair, unnecessary and disproportionate,” affecting not only subscribers but also their associates,” Bamigboye said in a statement late on Sunday.
Despite a directive to implement remedial measures, Multichoice’s efforts were deemed unsatisfactory, Bamigboye said.
Nigerian agency fines MultiChoice for data privacy breaches
Pay television company hit with $501,000 penalty for ‘breaches of subscribers’ privacy rights and illegal cross-border transfer of personal data’
Abuja — Nigeria’s data protection agency has fined MultiChoice Nigeria, Africa’s biggest pay television company, 766-million naira ($501,000) for violating the country’s data protection law, a spokesperson said.
MultiChoice, which operates pay-TV services DStv and GOtv in Nigeria, has faced legal and regulatory hurdles in the past two years from authorities regarding contentious price hikes and tax disagreements. The company could not be reached immediately for comment.
Babatunde Bamigboye, head of legal at the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, said the penalty follows an investigation initiated a year ago, prompted by suspected breaches of subscribers’ privacy rights and illegal cross-border transfer of personal data.
“The depth of data processing by MultiChoice is patently intrusive, unfair, unnecessary and disproportionate,” affecting not only subscribers but also their associates,” Bamigboye said in a statement late on Sunday.
Despite a directive to implement remedial measures, Multichoice’s efforts were deemed unsatisfactory, Bamigboye said.
Reuters
LUNCEDO MTWENTWE: Cybercrime is South Africa’s silent business killer
MultiChoice expects years of cash burn before Showmax is profitable
MultiChoice sees Canal+ tie-up as key to its survival
Remgro and Venfin to unbundle eMedia Investments stake
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.