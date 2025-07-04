Reinet disposes of 49.5% interest in PICG to Athora

Reinet Investments has reached an agreement with Athora Holding for the disposal of its interest in the Pension Insurance Corporation Group (PICG).
The investment group, which is chaired by billionaire Johann Rupert, holds an indirect 49.5% interest in PICG.
The agreed transaction mechanism provided for the consideration payable for 100% of PICG of about £5.7bn, which was expected to accrue to about £5.9bn, including expected dividends, ahead of closing, Reinet said.
Pan-European savings and retirement services group Athora manages €76bn of assets on behalf of 2.8-million policyholders.
The acquisition by Athora formed part of a broader transaction structure involving the sale of all the shares in PICG held by entities controlled by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, CVC Capital Partners, HPS Investment Partners, employees and other shareholders, Reinet said.
The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in early 2026.
Reinet first invested in PICG in 2012 with an initial £400m commitment. Through subsequent primary and secondary share purchases, Reinet’s total investment in PICG now stands at about £1.1bn. To date, Reinet has received £426m in dividends from PICG.
Reinet intended to use the proceeds from this transaction for its investment activity, it said.
Speculation has been rife in the UK media about a potential transaction, with Reinet confirming on Thursday that it was in advanced talks with Athora, before announcing the disposal later that day.
In May, Reinet reported it had grown its net asset value (NAV) by 11.8% despite heightened market volatility.
The group’s NAV increased by €731m to €6.9bn for the year to end-March. The increase reflected the rise in value of PICG, the gain on the sale of British American Tobacco (BAT) shares and the dividends received from both these companies.
During the year, commitments of €39m were made in respect of new and existing investments, with a total of €144m funded.
In a historic move marking the end of a nearly 80-year relationship with the tobacco industry, Reinet completely exited BAT in January. Its remaining 48.3-million BAT shares were sold for €1.627bn, while dividends from BAT during the year amounted to €98m. Its ordinary and special dividends from PICG during the year amounted to €235m.
Reinet’s share price closed 3.4% lower at R576.73 on Thursday on the JSE, but year to date it has risen 30.68%.
Reinet disposes of 49.5% interest in PICG to Athora
The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in early 2026
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.