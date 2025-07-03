Reinet in advanced talks on potential Pension Insurance Corporation disposal
The terms of the proposal imply a consideration payable for 100% of the fully diluted share capital of PIC of about £5.7bn (R136.7bn)
03 July 2025 - 08:26
UPDATED 03 July 2025 - 09:37
Reinet Investments confirmed on Thursday it had been approached by Athora Holding and was in advanced talks relating to the potential disposal of its interest in the Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC) group.
The investment group, which is chaired by billionaire Johann Rupert, said it noted further media speculation concerning the possibility of a sale of PIC, in which Reinet owns an indirect 49.5% interest...
