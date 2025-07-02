Made in the USA just too expensive for their customers

Plufl founders Noah Silverman and Yuki Kinoshita pose with their China-made "human dog bed" in this undated handout photo. Picture: REUTERS/YUKINORI KINOSHITA
New York — When Plufl co-founders Yuki Kinoshita and Noah Silverman pitched their “dog beds for humans” prototype to Shark Tank in 2022, they envisioned making the plush, snuggly, memory foam beds in China and selling them at retail in the US for $299.
Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner invested $200,000 jointly for 20% of the company, which went on to make over $1m in sales in 2023, selling beds on Amazon and their own website.
After US President Donald Trump slapped a 145% tariff on items imported from China in April, Kinoshita and Silverman sprang into action, investigating if retailers would be interested in selling a US-made version of their human dog beds.
The retail price might go higher, but they thought a “made-in-the-USA” label might be an attractive selling point and help ease some US retailers’ concerns about the impact of China tariffs.
Silverman and Kinoshita had previously toured a factory in Las Vegas that could make the memory foam beds for $150 a unit compared to the $100 overall cost to make the beds in China. But that $150 manufacturing cost didn’t include the faux fur lining for the cover, which would still need to be imported from China — adding another $100 per unit.
Absorbing
They pitched a sub-$500 made-in-the-USA version to Costco, which it turned down, saying it couldn’t stock the product this year and might revisit the idea next year. Costco did not respond to a request for comment.
The duo behind Plufl are among tens of thousands of American small and midsize manufacturers facing the choice between paying steep tariffs on Chinese imports or taking on significantly higher domestic production costs.
We’re absorbing costs in a number of ways, such as finding shipping efficiencies by shrinking the box down more and also taking some hit on our margin.
Yuki Kinoshita, Plufl co-founder
Even those willing to pay more to make goods in the US are confronting another reality: retailers set prices for consumers and have been largely unwilling to budge in the face of tariffs.
On June 11, when Trump announced a deal to lower tariffs on Chinese goods to 55%, Kinoshita and Silverman decided to stay the course by manufacturing their human dog beds in China and maintain the $299 retail price.
“We’re absorbing costs in a number of ways, such as finding shipping efficiencies by shrinking the box down more and also taking some hit on our margin,” Kinoshita said.
White House spokesperson Kush Desai said the Trump administration remains committed to reviving US manufacturing, citing provisions in the Big, Beautiful Bill, which passed on Tuesday with a slim majority in the Senate, such as allowing businesses to fully expense equipment investments.
“These complementary policies will turbocharge growth and drive investment throughout the supply chain,” he said in an emailed statement.
Threaten
Similarly, Aisha Chottani, another “Shark Tank” veteran, found that tariffs threaten her ability to sell her products in grocery stores.
Chottani, CEO-founder of Moment, makes her healthy, stress-reducing carbonated beverages in Wisconsin, but her packager, CanWorks, imports preformed aluminium from China, and is thus subject to aluminium tariffs which raised the price of cans from by 20%.
When Chottani tried to pass on the four cents in additional costs to Albertsons, which carries her $3.99 “Strawberry Rose” beverage at about 30 locations in Texas and New Mexico, her answer was swift.
“Albertsons refused any price increases,” she said and suggested she either keep the same price or leave.
Albertsons did not respond to a request for comment.
In February, she launched Moment beverages in Sprout Farmers Markets across the US, but was forced to do so with higher-priced cans. “There wasn’t enough time to shift production to factories in Vietnam or other places,” she said.
For now, Chottani is keeping her wholesale price the same even as her costs have gone up. She’s raising additional cash from investors and looking to cut costs. “Even in the short term a 20% price hike is huge and is going to wipe out all your cash,” she said.
Flexibility
It’s not just start-ups that are struggling. Bugaboo, the Netherlands-based maker of expensive baby gear, owns its own factory in China and would seem to be well-prepared to weather tariffs.
The company’s popular “Fox 5” stroller, which retails for about $1,500 in the US, is made at its factory in Xiamen, China, where 97% of strollers and car seats imported to the US are made, according to ImportGenius, which tracks US import, export records and shipping manifests.
You know, we’re all encouraged to pursue the American dream and create businesses .. the tariffs at any level are truly punitive. It seems kind of counterproductive to the whole point of this whole thing.
Emily Ley, Simplified co-founder
But when Trump’s tariffs hit, Bugaboo started to re-evaluate that strategy. The company had begun studying moving production to other countries in Asia to have more regional production flexibility as well as the US, but any move would be years away.
It took Bugaboo a number of years to establish its Xiamen operations. If it had to build a similar set-up in the US, it would take the same time. “Even if we start now, it would take several years to set up operations,” said chief commercial officer for North America Jeanelle Teves.
The US currently lacks a specialised manufacturing footprint for baby strollers that requires advanced tooling, high-grade materials and a skilled labour force. “It’s not just about assembling parts; it’s about engineering performance and safety,” she said.
In the meantime, Bugaboo decided to pass some of those costs on to customers, raising prices $50 to $300 on several products including high chairs, play pens, and a new version of the Fox 5 stroller on May 20.
“The increases do not fully offset the tariff, and Bugaboo is continuing to absorb part of the cost to minimise the impact on American families and retailers,” Teves said.
Planners
Pensacola, Florida-based Simplified, maker of high-end notebooks, cards and stationery, can make a day planner complete with a hard cover, gold corners, foil and colour printing for about $12 in Shenzhen, China, where many US-bound paper products are made.
After the tariffs hit and small businesses began feeling the pain, CEO-founder Emily Ley said many people asked why she didn’t just move her manufacturing to the US
“The US simply does not have the infrastructure,” said Ley. The problem? Producing the same planner in the US would cost $38 — and that’s with lower-quality materials.
Ley said she keeps her manufacturing costs at 25% of the $64 retail price of the planners. She said she can’t pass on the cost of tariffs, because then her planners would cost $100.
“People aren’t gonna pay $100 for a paper planner, nor should they,” said Ley, who has filed a lawsuit against Trump alleging that his use of emergency powers to enact tariffs was illegal.
In the meantime, Ley is absorbing the cost and continuing manufacturing in China, which means cutting back on other areas like investing in growth, jobs, salaries and advertising.
“You know, we’re all encouraged to pursue the American dream and create businesses,” Ley said. “The tariffs at any level are truly punitive. It seems kind of counterproductive to the whole point of this whole thing.”
Made in the USA just too expensive for their customers
American manufacturers forced to choose between higher tariffs or higher US production costs
New York — When Plufl co-founders Yuki Kinoshita and Noah Silverman pitched their “dog beds for humans” prototype to Shark Tank in 2022, they envisioned making the plush, snuggly, memory foam beds in China and selling them at retail in the US for $299.
Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner invested $200,000 jointly for 20% of the company, which went on to make over $1m in sales in 2023, selling beds on Amazon and their own website.
After US President Donald Trump slapped a 145% tariff on items imported from China in April, Kinoshita and Silverman sprang into action, investigating if retailers would be interested in selling a US-made version of their human dog beds.
The retail price might go higher, but they thought a “made-in-the-USA” label might be an attractive selling point and help ease some US retailers’ concerns about the impact of China tariffs.
Silverman and Kinoshita had previously toured a factory in Las Vegas that could make the memory foam beds for $150 a unit compared to the $100 overall cost to make the beds in China. But that $150 manufacturing cost didn’t include the faux fur lining for the cover, which would still need to be imported from China — adding another $100 per unit.
Absorbing
They pitched a sub-$500 made-in-the-USA version to Costco, which it turned down, saying it couldn’t stock the product this year and might revisit the idea next year. Costco did not respond to a request for comment.
The duo behind Plufl are among tens of thousands of American small and midsize manufacturers facing the choice between paying steep tariffs on Chinese imports or taking on significantly higher domestic production costs.
Even those willing to pay more to make goods in the US are confronting another reality: retailers set prices for consumers and have been largely unwilling to budge in the face of tariffs.
On June 11, when Trump announced a deal to lower tariffs on Chinese goods to 55%, Kinoshita and Silverman decided to stay the course by manufacturing their human dog beds in China and maintain the $299 retail price.
“We’re absorbing costs in a number of ways, such as finding shipping efficiencies by shrinking the box down more and also taking some hit on our margin,” Kinoshita said.
White House spokesperson Kush Desai said the Trump administration remains committed to reviving US manufacturing, citing provisions in the Big, Beautiful Bill, which passed on Tuesday with a slim majority in the Senate, such as allowing businesses to fully expense equipment investments.
“These complementary policies will turbocharge growth and drive investment throughout the supply chain,” he said in an emailed statement.
Threaten
Similarly, Aisha Chottani, another “Shark Tank” veteran, found that tariffs threaten her ability to sell her products in grocery stores.
Chottani, CEO-founder of Moment, makes her healthy, stress-reducing carbonated beverages in Wisconsin, but her packager, CanWorks, imports preformed aluminium from China, and is thus subject to aluminium tariffs which raised the price of cans from by 20%.
When Chottani tried to pass on the four cents in additional costs to Albertsons, which carries her $3.99 “Strawberry Rose” beverage at about 30 locations in Texas and New Mexico, her answer was swift.
JING CHIEN AND LAWRENCE EDWARDS: SA exports at risk as US tariff hiatus nears end
“Albertsons refused any price increases,” she said and suggested she either keep the same price or leave.
Albertsons did not respond to a request for comment.
In February, she launched Moment beverages in Sprout Farmers Markets across the US, but was forced to do so with higher-priced cans. “There wasn’t enough time to shift production to factories in Vietnam or other places,” she said.
For now, Chottani is keeping her wholesale price the same even as her costs have gone up. She’s raising additional cash from investors and looking to cut costs. “Even in the short term a 20% price hike is huge and is going to wipe out all your cash,” she said.
Flexibility
It’s not just start-ups that are struggling. Bugaboo, the Netherlands-based maker of expensive baby gear, owns its own factory in China and would seem to be well-prepared to weather tariffs.
The company’s popular “Fox 5” stroller, which retails for about $1,500 in the US, is made at its factory in Xiamen, China, where 97% of strollers and car seats imported to the US are made, according to ImportGenius, which tracks US import, export records and shipping manifests.
But when Trump’s tariffs hit, Bugaboo started to re-evaluate that strategy. The company had begun studying moving production to other countries in Asia to have more regional production flexibility as well as the US, but any move would be years away.
It took Bugaboo a number of years to establish its Xiamen operations. If it had to build a similar set-up in the US, it would take the same time. “Even if we start now, it would take several years to set up operations,” said chief commercial officer for North America Jeanelle Teves.
The US currently lacks a specialised manufacturing footprint for baby strollers that requires advanced tooling, high-grade materials and a skilled labour force. “It’s not just about assembling parts; it’s about engineering performance and safety,” she said.
In the meantime, Bugaboo decided to pass some of those costs on to customers, raising prices $50 to $300 on several products including high chairs, play pens, and a new version of the Fox 5 stroller on May 20.
“The increases do not fully offset the tariff, and Bugaboo is continuing to absorb part of the cost to minimise the impact on American families and retailers,” Teves said.
Planners
Pensacola, Florida-based Simplified, maker of high-end notebooks, cards and stationery, can make a day planner complete with a hard cover, gold corners, foil and colour printing for about $12 in Shenzhen, China, where many US-bound paper products are made.
After the tariffs hit and small businesses began feeling the pain, CEO-founder Emily Ley said many people asked why she didn’t just move her manufacturing to the US
“The US simply does not have the infrastructure,” said Ley. The problem? Producing the same planner in the US would cost $38 — and that’s with lower-quality materials.
Ley said she keeps her manufacturing costs at 25% of the $64 retail price of the planners. She said she can’t pass on the cost of tariffs, because then her planners would cost $100.
“People aren’t gonna pay $100 for a paper planner, nor should they,” said Ley, who has filed a lawsuit against Trump alleging that his use of emergency powers to enact tariffs was illegal.
In the meantime, Ley is absorbing the cost and continuing manufacturing in China, which means cutting back on other areas like investing in growth, jobs, salaries and advertising.
“You know, we’re all encouraged to pursue the American dream and create businesses,” Ley said. “The tariffs at any level are truly punitive. It seems kind of counterproductive to the whole point of this whole thing.”
Reuters
ALSO READ:
World news briefs: US current account deficit hits all-time high
DANIËL ELOFF: Why manufacturing is making a global comeback
US mulls action against foreign chipmakers in China, sources say
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Brazil is well positioned to benefit from Trump’s trade war
US auto suppliers warn on China rare earths restrictions
GM pulls forecast on tariff uncertainty
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
H&M profit rises as trendier clothes boost shares despite sales drop
Tesla lags sales of cheaper Chinese EVs in Europe
Tata Motors shrugs off China’s rare earth curbs
International business briefs: Toyota to raise vehicle prices in US
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.