AdvTech creates COO role to oversee African expansion
The group has appointed chartered financial analyst John Sikiotis as COO
30 June 2025 - 13:25
Private education investor AdvTech has introduced a new executive role to oversee the company’s operations as it expands its international footprint.
The company said on Monday that it had appointed John Sikiotis as group COO, a role that was established to support the company’s growth plans...
