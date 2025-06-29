Reinet in talks to sell stake in UK insurer
Pension Insurance Corporation says there is no certainty the transaction will proceed or on what terms
29 June 2025 - 14:37
Johann Rupert-chaired investment group Reinet on Friday confirmed it is in discussions about the potential sale of its indirect 49.5% interest in UK-based insurer Pension Insurance Corporation.
After recent media speculation, the company said it had been approached and was in talks about disposing of its stake. It said, however, there was no certainty the transaction would proceed or on what terms...
