International business briefs: OpenAI-Microsoft partnership on the cards?

Microsoft and OpenAI are discussing revising the terms of Microsoft’s investment

25 June 2025 - 15:17
by Agency staff
CEOs discuss OpenAI-Microsoft future partnership

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. Picture: POOL via REUTERS/AURELIEN MORISSARD
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. Picture: POOL via REUTERS/AURELIEN MORISSARD

Bengaluru — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had a call with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday and discussed their future working partnership, Altman said in a New York Times podcast on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Microsoft, the AI start-up’s major backer, and OpenAI are discussing revising the terms of Microsoft’s investment, including the future equity stake it will hold in the start-up.

The Financial Times has reported that Microsoft is considering pausing discussions with OpenAI if the two sides remain unable to agree on critical issues such as the size of Microsoft’s future stake.

 Reuters

 

Aussie farmers cash in on record-high sheep prices

Picture: UNSPLASH/MATTHIS VOLQUARDSEN
Picture: UNSPLASH/MATTHIS VOLQUARDSEN

Canberra — Australian sheep farmers are cashing in on record-high sheep prices, as rising global demand for lamb and mutton fuels a boom in exports from the world's top sheep meat supplier.

Prices are likely to rise further in the coming years as production in New Zealand, Australia's biggest sheep meat export rival, stagnates, analysts said.

“We've seen waves of higher and higher pricing as export demand and our market share has grown,” said Matt Dalgleish, a livestock and meat analyst at consultants Episode 3. Reuters

Warehouse Reit accepts Tritax Big Box takeover

Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Bengaluru — UK’s Warehouse Reit accepted a £485.2m takeover offer from Tritax Big Box Reit on Wednesday, walking away from a previous deal with Blackstone agreed in early June.

Tritax’s cash-and-stock offer values Warehouse at about 114.2 pence per share as of June 24, the day before the agreement was disclosed. It also includes quarterly dividends of up to 1.6 pence per Warehouse share.

Meanwhile, Blackstone’s cash offer was at 110.6 pence per Warehouse share, or about £470m, which also included a dividend of 1.6 pence per share.

“The Tritax deal is not only at a higher level to the previous offer for the company, but provides Warehouse shareholders with the opportunity to retain both the fourth and first quarter dividends,” Warehouse chair Neil Kirton said in a statement. Reuters

Escalating costs set to cancel 40% of agentic AI

Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Bengaluru — More than 40% of agentic artificial intelligence projects will be cancelled by the end of 2027 due to escalating costs and unclear business value, according to a report by Gartner. 

Tech giants such as Salesforce and Oracle have embraced AI agents, systems that can autonomously complete goals and take action, pouring billions into the technology in the hopes of boosting margins and optimising costs.

Gartner predicts at least 15% of day-to-day work decisions will be made autonomously through agentic AI by 2028, up from 0% in 2024.

Additionally, 33% of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI by 2028, up from less than 1% in 2024. Reuters

Worldline shares shed a quarter of their value

Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Gdansk — Worldline shares lost a quarter of their value on Wednesday after an investigation by 21 European media outlets alleged the French digital payments company covered up client fraud to protect revenue.

Responding to the reports, Worldline said in a statement that since 2023 it has strengthened merchant risk controls and terminated non-compliant client relationships.

The “Dirty Payments” investigation, which the media outlets said is based on confidential internal documents and data from Worldline, alleged the company accepted “questionable” clients across Europe, including pornography, gambling and dating sites. Reuters

China Airlines invests in fleet of new Airbus aircraft

A China Airlines aircraft is seen at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. File photo: REUTERS/ANN WANG
A China Airlines aircraft is seen at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. File photo: REUTERS/ANN WANG

Taiwan’s China Airlines is expanding its fleet with more than $2 billion in Airbus aircraft, including five A350-900 long-haul jets and eight A321neo aircraft for shorter routes, as part of its ongoing fleet renewal. This follows a significant order last year for long-haul aircraft, split between Boeing and Airbus, valued at nearly $12bn. 

In a statement to the Taiwan stock exchange, China Airlines said that five of the A321s would come from Air Leasing Corporation at a cost of $240m, with negotiations ongoing for the other three aircraft.

The A350s will cost no more than $1.965bn, or come at a cost of $1.148bn for leasing them, the airline said without providing further detail. Reuters

Central bank body favours tokenised currencies over stablecoins

Bank for International Settlements warns stablecoins carry a multitude of system-wide risks
1 day ago

International business briefs: Dollar facing decline

Energy firm Eni and plastics unit fined over €32m, and Artemis issues €400m Kering-linked cash bond
1 day ago

Tata Motors shrugs off China’s rare earth curbs

Supplies are coming through and electric vehicle launches are on track, says Indian group
1 day ago

Uber, Waymo start self-driving taxi service in Atlanta

Service will offer Waymo autonomous vehicles on the Uber app for travel across much of city
1 day ago

Decisive action needed to prevent Germany ‘losing more ground’ as a battery maker

Coalition government trying to boost economic growth, overcome setbacks with the help of a €1bn tax cut
1 day ago

Agtech start-up Halter becomes New Zealand’s newest unicorn

Dairy sector emerges as a bright spot in an otherwise dour funding environment for agriculture tech start-ups
1 day ago
