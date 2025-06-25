International business briefs: OpenAI-Microsoft partnership on the cards?

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. Picture: POOL via REUTERS/AURELIEN MORISSARD
Bengaluru — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had a call with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday and discussed their future working partnership, Altman said in a New York Times podcast on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Microsoft, the AI start-up’s major backer, and OpenAI are discussing revising the terms of Microsoft’s investment, including the future equity stake it will hold in the start-up.
The Financial Times has reported that Microsoft is considering pausing discussions with OpenAI if the two sides remain unable to agree on critical issues such as the size of Microsoft’s future stake.
Reuters
Aussie farmers cash in on record-high sheep prices
Picture: UNSPLASH/MATTHIS VOLQUARDSEN
Canberra — Australian sheep farmers are cashing in on record-high sheep prices, as rising global demand for lamb and mutton fuels a boom in exports from the world's top sheep meat supplier.
Prices are likely to rise further in the coming years as production in New Zealand, Australia's biggest sheep meat export rival, stagnates, analysts said.
“We've seen waves of higher and higher pricing as export demand and our market share has grown,” said Matt Dalgleish, a livestock and meat analyst at consultants Episode 3. Reuters
Warehouse Reit accepts Tritax Big Box takeover
Picture: SUPPLIED
Bengaluru — UK’s Warehouse Reit accepted a £485.2m takeover offer from Tritax Big Box Reit on Wednesday, walking away from a previous deal with Blackstone agreed in early June.
Tritax’s cash-and-stock offer values Warehouse at about 114.2 pence per share as of June 24, the day before the agreement was disclosed. It also includes quarterly dividends of up to 1.6 pence per Warehouse share.
Meanwhile, Blackstone’s cash offer was at 110.6 pence per Warehouse share, or about £470m, which also included a dividend of 1.6 pence per share.
“The Tritax deal is not only at a higher level to the previous offer for the company, but provides Warehouse shareholders with the opportunity to retain both the fourth and first quarter dividends,” Warehouse chair Neil Kirton said in a statement. Reuters
Escalating costs set to cancel 40% of agentic AI
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Bengaluru — More than 40% of agentic artificial intelligence projects will be cancelled by the end of 2027 due to escalating costs and unclear business value, according to a report by Gartner.
Tech giants such as Salesforce and Oracle have embraced AI agents, systems that can autonomously complete goals and take action, pouring billions into the technology in the hopes of boosting margins and optimising costs.
Gartner predicts at least 15% of day-to-day work decisions will be made autonomously through agentic AI by 2028, up from 0% in 2024.
Additionally, 33% of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI by 2028, up from less than 1% in 2024. Reuters
Worldline shares shed a quarter of their value
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Gdansk — Worldline shares lost a quarter of their value on Wednesday after an investigation by 21 European media outlets alleged the French digital payments company covered up client fraud to protect revenue.
Responding to the reports, Worldline said in a statement that since 2023 it has strengthened merchant risk controls and terminated non-compliant client relationships.
The “Dirty Payments” investigation, which the media outlets said is based on confidential internal documents and data from Worldline, alleged the company accepted “questionable” clients across Europe, including pornography, gambling and dating sites. Reuters
China Airlines invests in fleet of new Airbus aircraft
A China Airlines aircraft is seen at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. File photo: REUTERS/ANN WANG
Taiwan’s China Airlines is expanding its fleet with more than $2 billion in Airbus aircraft, including five A350-900 long-haul jets and eight A321neo aircraft for shorter routes, as part of its ongoing fleet renewal. This follows a significant order last year for long-haul aircraft, split between Boeing and Airbus, valued at nearly $12bn.
In a statement to the Taiwan stock exchange, China Airlines said that five of the A321s would come from Air Leasing Corporation at a cost of $240m, with negotiations ongoing for the other three aircraft.
The A350s will cost no more than $1.965bn, or come at a cost of $1.148bn for leasing them, the airline said without providing further detail. Reuters
