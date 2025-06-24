International business briefs: Dollar facing decline

The logo of Italian multinational energy company Eni is displayed at their booth during the LNG 2023 energy trade show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, in this July 12 2023 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN
Milan — Italy’s antitrust authority said on Tuesday it had imposed fines exceeding €32m on energy company Eni and its plastics unit Novamont for abusing a dominant market position in the production of plastic bags.
Novamont, which makes bioplastics, employed practices aimed at excluding competitors in domestic markets for raw materials used to produce light and ultralight bags for fruit and vegetables, the regulator said in a statement.
It fined Eni €1.7m, while Novamont faced penalties totalling €30.4m for market abuse spanning from at least January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2023.
Novamont “firmly disagrees” with the watchdog’s decision, the bioplastics maker said in a statement, adding it would “assert its rights in judicial proceedings”. Reuters
Dollar facing decline against emerging currencies
Picture: RICK WILKING/REUTERS
London — The US dollar’s share in global currency reserves could fall below 50% over the next decade as other currencies gain traction, a Czech central bank official said on Tuesday.
“Other currencies will emerge, probably (the) Chinese currency or some other emerging countries. For this reason, the weight of dollar will decline,” Jan Kubicek, a board member at the Czech National Bank, told an Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF) webinar, predicting a drop to 47%. Reuters
Impact of Brazil’s rapid bank cycle ‘yet to be felt’
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at sunset. Picture: 123RF
Brasilia — Brazil’s central bank said on Tuesday that much of the impact from its “particularly quick and very firm” tightening cycle is yet to be felt, which is why it now foresees a pause in interest rate increases to assess those effects.
In the minutes of last week’s decision, when it raised rates by 25 basis points to 15% and signalled a “very prolonged” pause ahead, policymakers said the economy remains resilient, complicating efforts to bring inflation back to target. Reuters
Artemis issues €400m Kering-linked cash bond
The logo of fashion house Gucci is seen outside a store in Cannes. File photo: Picture: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSONNIER
Milan — Artemis, the holding company of the Pinault family and the leading investor in French luxury group Kering, has launched a non-dilutive cash-settled exchangeable bond worth €400m, it said on Tuesday.
Investors in the bond, Artemis said in a statement, will have the right to exchange the securities for an amount of cash linked to the performance of ordinary Kering shares.
The cash amount will be based on the average price of the Kering stock over a period after the exchange, without any delivery of shares, it said. Reuters
Cheniere Energy approves $25bn LNG expansion
Picture: 123RF
US liquefied natural gas exporter Cheniere Energy on Tuesday said its board has approved the final investment decision for the Corpus Christi Midscale Trains 8 & 9 project, which will add nearly 5-million tonnes per year of production capacity.
The company has also given Bechtel Energy full notice to proceed with construction of CCL Midscale Trains 8 & 9.
Cheniere expects to deploy more than $25bn of available cash through 2030 towards accretive growth, share repurchases, balance sheet management and dividends. Reuters
Healthcare AI user raises $300m in funding round
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Bengaluru — Healthcare firm Abridge, which uses artificial intelligence to build medical documents, has raised $300m in a funding round, it said on Tuesday.
The funding round was led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz with participation from Khosla Ventures.
Founded in 2018, Pittsburgh-based Abridge automates clinical notes and medical conversations for doctors using artificial intelligence.
The latest fundraise comes after the firm raised $250m earlier this year. Reuters
Royality Pharma to support Revolution Medicines cancer drug
Picture: 123RF/BELCHO NOCK
Bengaluru — Royalty Pharma said on Tuesday it would pay up to $2bn to Revolution Medicines to support the companies’ plans for global development and sales of the experimental cancer drug daraxonrasib.
Under the agreement, Royalty Pharma will provide up to $1.25bn, including a $250m upfront payment, in exchange for a synthetic royalty on annual worldwide net sales of daraxonrasib.
The company will also extend $750m in secured debt to Revolution Medicines. Reuters
Spain sets new rules for BBVA’s takeover of Sabadell
Spanish bank Sabadell is pictured in Sant Cugat del Valles, in the outskirts of Barcelona, Spain. Picture: NACHO DOCE/REUTERS
Madrid — The Spanish government has set new conditions in its approval of BBVA’s proposed hostile takeover bid for smaller rival Sabadell, including that they remain distinct legal entities over the next three years, economy minister Carlos Cuerpo said on Tuesday.
These conditions are different from the competition criteria used by Spain’s antitrust watchdog when it cleared the deal, currently valued at about €14bn and subject to several remedies. Reuters
Austria completes report on Signa graft probe
Picture: 123RF
Vienna — Austrian anticorruption and economic crime prosecutors have wrapped up their initial investigation into the collapse of the Signa property empire and filed a report so that a decision on potential prosecutions can be made, they said on Tuesday.
In a statement, they said there were four new strands, including an investigation into Signa founder Rene Benko and persons unknown on suspicion of favourable treatment to a creditor over an about €15m repayment relating to a loan to Signa Prime while that Signa unit was insolvent.
Other investigations involve alleged fraud relating to rental of a luxury chalet in the Austrian alpine village of Lech and a €17m loan to Signa Holding, as well as allegations of inflated prices in a Viennese residential project.
Benko has previously denied allegations made against him. Reuters
France tells Tesla to stop deception
The logo of Tesla is seen on a store in Paris, France. File photo: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU
Paris — French investigators on Tuesday ordered Tesla to stop what they called “deceptive business practices” or face thousands of euros in fines.
Investigators at the finance ministry’s Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control office said the carmaker had engaged in deceptive commercial practices over the fully autonomous driving capabilities of its cars, had issued sales contracts with no date, time or place of vehicle delivery, and had failed to provide timely refunds, among other infractions.
The office, which said the investigation began in 2023, ordered Tesla to comply with regulations within four months or face fines of €50,000 a day after that date until it complies.
Tesla did not respond to an email request for comment. Reuters
Oil prices ‘will not stop EU disinflation’
Picture: 123RF/IGOR SHKVARA
Frankfurt — Disinflation in the eurozone is set to continue regardless of some volatility in oil prices related to turmoil in the Middle East, the European Central Bank’s vice-president, Luis de Guindos, said on Tuesday.
“If the oil price rises — though it looks like it has been somewhat contained — this will be something we will have to take into account, but always in a context in which the underlying disinflation process is relatively clear,” De Guindos told an event in Spain. Reuters
Iberdrola names Pedro Azagra Blazquez new CEO
Wind turbines stand at Whitelee Windfarm, operated by ScottishPower Renewables, a unit of Iberdrola SA, on Eaglesham Moor near Glasgow, UK. File photo: SIMON DAWSON/BLOOMBERG
Madrid — Spain’s Iberdrola has appointed the chief of its US subsidiary Avangrid, Pedro Azagra Blazquez, as new group CEO, replacing Armando Martinez Martinez, who resigned as CEO, the power utility company said on Tuesday.
The change comes as Europe’s largest utility has expanded its focus on the US, which it sees as a key market for its renewables operations and grid business.
Azagra Blazquez held different positions at the company, including as strategy and mergers & acquisitions chief. He will now be second in command at the group behind executive chair Ignacio Sanchez Galan, who has led the company for about two decades.
Martinez Martinez had been named CEO in 2022. Reuters
International business briefs: Dollar facing decline
Energy firm Eni and plastics unit fined over €32m
Milan — Italy’s antitrust authority said on Tuesday it had imposed fines exceeding €32m on energy company Eni and its plastics unit Novamont for abusing a dominant market position in the production of plastic bags.
Novamont, which makes bioplastics, employed practices aimed at excluding competitors in domestic markets for raw materials used to produce light and ultralight bags for fruit and vegetables, the regulator said in a statement.
It fined Eni €1.7m, while Novamont faced penalties totalling €30.4m for market abuse spanning from at least January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2023.
Novamont “firmly disagrees” with the watchdog’s decision, the bioplastics maker said in a statement, adding it would “assert its rights in judicial proceedings”. Reuters
Dollar facing decline against emerging currencies
London — The US dollar’s share in global currency reserves could fall below 50% over the next decade as other currencies gain traction, a Czech central bank official said on Tuesday.
“Other currencies will emerge, probably (the) Chinese currency or some other emerging countries. For this reason, the weight of dollar will decline,” Jan Kubicek, a board member at the Czech National Bank, told an Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF) webinar, predicting a drop to 47%. Reuters
Impact of Brazil’s rapid bank cycle ‘yet to be felt’
Brasilia — Brazil’s central bank said on Tuesday that much of the impact from its “particularly quick and very firm” tightening cycle is yet to be felt, which is why it now foresees a pause in interest rate increases to assess those effects.
In the minutes of last week’s decision, when it raised rates by 25 basis points to 15% and signalled a “very prolonged” pause ahead, policymakers said the economy remains resilient, complicating efforts to bring inflation back to target. Reuters
Artemis issues €400m Kering-linked cash bond
Milan — Artemis, the holding company of the Pinault family and the leading investor in French luxury group Kering, has launched a non-dilutive cash-settled exchangeable bond worth €400m, it said on Tuesday.
Investors in the bond, Artemis said in a statement, will have the right to exchange the securities for an amount of cash linked to the performance of ordinary Kering shares.
The cash amount will be based on the average price of the Kering stock over a period after the exchange, without any delivery of shares, it said. Reuters
Cheniere Energy approves $25bn LNG expansion
US liquefied natural gas exporter Cheniere Energy on Tuesday said its board has approved the final investment decision for the Corpus Christi Midscale Trains 8 & 9 project, which will add nearly 5-million tonnes per year of production capacity.
The company has also given Bechtel Energy full notice to proceed with construction of CCL Midscale Trains 8 & 9.
Cheniere expects to deploy more than $25bn of available cash through 2030 towards accretive growth, share repurchases, balance sheet management and dividends. Reuters
Healthcare AI user raises $300m in funding round
Bengaluru — Healthcare firm Abridge, which uses artificial intelligence to build medical documents, has raised $300m in a funding round, it said on Tuesday.
The funding round was led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz with participation from Khosla Ventures.
Founded in 2018, Pittsburgh-based Abridge automates clinical notes and medical conversations for doctors using artificial intelligence.
The latest fundraise comes after the firm raised $250m earlier this year. Reuters
Royality Pharma to support Revolution Medicines cancer drug
Bengaluru — Royalty Pharma said on Tuesday it would pay up to $2bn to Revolution Medicines to support the companies’ plans for global development and sales of the experimental cancer drug daraxonrasib.
Under the agreement, Royalty Pharma will provide up to $1.25bn, including a $250m upfront payment, in exchange for a synthetic royalty on annual worldwide net sales of daraxonrasib.
The company will also extend $750m in secured debt to Revolution Medicines. Reuters
Spain sets new rules for BBVA’s takeover of Sabadell
Madrid — The Spanish government has set new conditions in its approval of BBVA’s proposed hostile takeover bid for smaller rival Sabadell, including that they remain distinct legal entities over the next three years, economy minister Carlos Cuerpo said on Tuesday.
These conditions are different from the competition criteria used by Spain’s antitrust watchdog when it cleared the deal, currently valued at about €14bn and subject to several remedies. Reuters
Austria completes report on Signa graft probe
Vienna — Austrian anticorruption and economic crime prosecutors have wrapped up their initial investigation into the collapse of the Signa property empire and filed a report so that a decision on potential prosecutions can be made, they said on Tuesday.
In a statement, they said there were four new strands, including an investigation into Signa founder Rene Benko and persons unknown on suspicion of favourable treatment to a creditor over an about €15m repayment relating to a loan to Signa Prime while that Signa unit was insolvent.
Other investigations involve alleged fraud relating to rental of a luxury chalet in the Austrian alpine village of Lech and a €17m loan to Signa Holding, as well as allegations of inflated prices in a Viennese residential project.
Benko has previously denied allegations made against him. Reuters
France tells Tesla to stop deception
Paris — French investigators on Tuesday ordered Tesla to stop what they called “deceptive business practices” or face thousands of euros in fines.
Investigators at the finance ministry’s Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control office said the carmaker had engaged in deceptive commercial practices over the fully autonomous driving capabilities of its cars, had issued sales contracts with no date, time or place of vehicle delivery, and had failed to provide timely refunds, among other infractions.
The office, which said the investigation began in 2023, ordered Tesla to comply with regulations within four months or face fines of €50,000 a day after that date until it complies.
Tesla did not respond to an email request for comment. Reuters
Oil prices ‘will not stop EU disinflation’
Frankfurt — Disinflation in the eurozone is set to continue regardless of some volatility in oil prices related to turmoil in the Middle East, the European Central Bank’s vice-president, Luis de Guindos, said on Tuesday.
“If the oil price rises — though it looks like it has been somewhat contained — this will be something we will have to take into account, but always in a context in which the underlying disinflation process is relatively clear,” De Guindos told an event in Spain. Reuters
Iberdrola names Pedro Azagra Blazquez new CEO
Madrid — Spain’s Iberdrola has appointed the chief of its US subsidiary Avangrid, Pedro Azagra Blazquez, as new group CEO, replacing Armando Martinez Martinez, who resigned as CEO, the power utility company said on Tuesday.
The change comes as Europe’s largest utility has expanded its focus on the US, which it sees as a key market for its renewables operations and grid business.
Azagra Blazquez held different positions at the company, including as strategy and mergers & acquisitions chief. He will now be second in command at the group behind executive chair Ignacio Sanchez Galan, who has led the company for about two decades.
Martinez Martinez had been named CEO in 2022. Reuters
Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain shut airspace as Iran bombs US base
International business briefs: Toyota to raise vehicle prices in US
Tesla invites select few to ‘sit in’ on crucial robotaxi trial in Texas
Texas Instruments touts plan to build seven chip plants in US
International business briefs: China approves rare earth export licences
Rio Tinto reaches settlement over Mongolian mine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Central bank body favours tokenised currencies over stablecoins
Uber, Waymo start self-driving taxi service in Atlanta
Agtech start-up Halter becomes New Zealand’s newest unicorn
Tesla shares jump after robotaxi launch
Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain shut airspace as Iran bombs US base
International business briefs: Toyota to raise vehicle prices in US
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.