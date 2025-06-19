International business briefs: China approves rare earth export licences

Pipework at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 2 project, on the site of a former nuclear power plant, is shown in Lubmin, Germany. File photo: BLOOMBERG/KRISZTIAN BOCSI
St Petersburg — Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that no-one has approached the Russian government about buying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
The Wall Street Journal reported in November that an American investor, Stephen P Lynch, was seeking to buy the pipeline under the Baltic Sea, which was damaged by mysterious blasts in 2022.
The $11bn Nord Stream 2 pipeline, set to carry Russian gas to Europe, was completed in 2021 but was never commissioned as relations with the West soured due to the onset of the conflict in Ukraine. Reuters
Japan’s TDK snaps up US-based SoftEye
Tokyo — Japan’s TDK said on Thursday it has acquired US-based SoftEye, which makes software and hardware for smart glasses, as the smartphone battery maker looks for growth drivers linked to AI.
SoftEye, based in San Diego, California, develops technology that facilitates eye tracking and object recognition. Its founder and CEO, Te-Won Lee, was an executive at Samsung Electronics and Qualcomm.
The deal is worth less than $100m, a source familiar with the matter said.
Technology firms are looking to hardware beyond smartphones, with Facebook owner Meta and others focusing on smart glasses that use AI to facilitate interaction between users and the environment. Reuters
China approves number of rare earth export licences
Beijing China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that “a certain number” of rare earth export licence applications had been approved, but declined to give further details such as the exact amount and how many had been extended to US firms.
“China will continue to strengthen the approval process for compliant applications and is willing to further enhance communication and dialogue with relevant countries on export controls,” He Yadong, a ministry spokesperson told a regular news conference. Reuters
German firms submit bids for AI data centre
Berlin — Deutsche Telekom, Ionos and the Schwarz Group’s IT subsidiary will submit competing applications to the EU for an AI data centre after the German firms could not agree on a common concept, the Tagesspiegel newspaper reported Thursday.
The expression of interest which is being submitted precedes an official application, which will take place in autumn, a spokesperson of the web-hosting company Ionos said.
The German applicants could still join forces during the selection process for the data centres planned by the EU, Tagesspiegel said in the report. Reuters
Mars fails to offer remedies for Kellanova takeover
Brussels — Candy company Mars has not offered remedies to EU antitrust regulators reviewing its proposed $36bn takeover of Pringles maker Kellanova, an update on the European Commission website showed on Thursday.
The deadline for Mars to offer remedies was June 18.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that Mars was unlikely to offer remedies for now to address the EU competition enforcer’s concerns about its high market share in certain products in some EU countries and its portfolio of strong brands.
People close to the matter said the EU antitrust watchdog will launch a full-scale investigation into the deal at the end of its preliminary review which finishes on June 25. Reuters
UK hotel firm Whitbread’s quarterly sales decline
Bengaluru — British hotel company Whitbread reported another quarterly decline in sales on Thursday amid subdued leisure demand from cost-conscious customers and said it was unclear when the broader industry would return to growth.
Britain’s hospitality firms are struggling to recover after a surge in inflation hit consumer spending, with a rise in employer costs and global economic uncertainty adding to the challenges.
Whitbread CEO Dominic Paul said the owner of the Premier Inn chain was trying to boost revenue and customer retention by offering extras such as rooms with a view, early check-ins, late checkouts and premium Wi-Fi.
But he added that the wider market remained subdued with no clear visibility on when revenue per available room — a key industry metric — would return to growth. Reuters
Image: SUPPLIED
