International business briefs: German investor morale high

A Wizz Air aircraft lands at the Ferenc Liszt International Airport in Budapest, Hungary. File photo: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO
Bengaluru — European low-cost carrier Wizz Air said on Tuesday it has selected RTX’s Pratt & Whitney as the engine supplier for 177 of its Airbus narrowbody jets.
The new engines will be equipped on the carrier’s 177 A321neo aircraft that are on order. Wizz had previously selected Pratt & Whitney’s GTF engine to power 276 Airbus A320neo, A321neo and A321XLR aircraft in both 2016 and 2020.
Pratt & Whitney will also provide Wizz with engine maintenance through a long-term service agreement. Reuters
UK fashion retailer ASOS appoints new finance chief
A model walks on an in-house catwalk at the headquarters of British online fashion retailer ASOS in London. File photo: REUTERS/SUZANNE PLUNKETT
Bengaluru— British online fashion retailer ASOS on Tuesday named Aaron Izzard, director of group finance, as its new CFO as finance boss Dave Murray will be stepping down on June 30 to pursue other opportunities.
Murray, a former Amazon executive who joined ASOS as CFO in April 2024, will remain with the company for a handover period, ASOS said.
Izzard, who joined ASOS as head of retail finance in 2017, has held several finance roles at the company over more than eight years. His appointment will be effective July 1. Reuters
Morgan Sindall expects annual profit to beat forecasts
Picture: 123RF
Bengaluru— British construction company Morgan Sindall on Tuesday said it expects annual pretax profit to be ahead of previous expectations, backed by strong growth in its construction and fit out divisions.
“Fit Out’s strong trading activity experienced at the start of the year has continued, providing increased visibility for the rest of the year,” the company said in a statement.
The segment, which specialises in interior fit-out and refurbishment projects for commercial clients, is expected to exceed profit expectations for the year.
Morgan Sindall also expects the operating margin of its construction business to be in the middle of its medium term target of 3.0%-3.5% with revenues also set to exceed previous expectations. Reuters
Defence AI start-up Helsing raises €600m
Models of unmanned surface vehicle and weapons are displayed at a sea drone event in Yilan, Taiwan File photo: REUTERS/ANN WANG
Stockholm — German defence AI start-up Helsing has raised €600m in its latest funding round from the likes of Lightspeed Ventures, Accel, Saab and Prima Materia, an investment firm founded by Spotify CEO Daniel Ek.
While Helsing did not disclose its valuation, the Financial Times reported that the funding round valued the company at €12bn.
The company last raised €450m last year and the latest round takes the total funding to €1.4bn.
Venture capitalists are looking to invest in European defence start-ups after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and US President Donald Trump’s prodding of Nato countries have spurred the EU to ramp up its military spending plans. Reuters
Boeing stops selling noncore assets to cut debt
The engine of a Boeing Dreamliner 787-9 is displayed at an airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France. File photo: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER
Paris — Boeing is not planning any more big asset sales at this time, Chris Raymond, the head of its global services business, said at the Paris Airshow on Tuesday.
Battling to recover from a series of crises, CEO Kelly Ortberg has been selling noncore assets to reduce Boeing’s debt.
In April, the US plane maker struck a deal in April to sell parts of its Digital Aviation Solutions business, including navigation unit Jeppesen, to private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $10.55bn. Reuters
Airbus signs 100 aircraft agreement with VietJet
A logo of Airbus is displayed at the 55th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France. File photo: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER
Paris — Airbus has signed a memorandum of understanding with VietJet for 100 of its A321neo planes, with a potential to add 50 more to the deal, industry sources said at the Paris Airshow on Tuesday.
The companies declined to comment. Reuters
German investor morale higher than expected
Picture: 123RF
Berlin — German investor morale rose more than expected in June, the ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday, reporting an increase in its economic sentiment index to 47.5 points from 25.2 points in May.
Analysts polled by Reuters had pointed to a reading of 35.0.
The optimism in the ZEW index mirrors the latest forecasts from four German economic institutes published last week, which now see Europe's largest economy growing this year after two years of contraction.
“Confidence is picking up,” said ZEW president Achim Wambach. Reuters
Musk’s xAI looks to raise $9.3bn in funding
Elon Musk. Picture: GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS
Bengaluru — Elon Musk’s AI start-up xAI is in talks to raise $4.3bn through an equity investment on top of its $5bn debt funding plans, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing information shared with investors. Between its founding in 2023 and when the debt sale was launched this year, xAI raised $14bn through equity fundraising, the report said.
The Grok chatbot maker needs new funding, partly because it has already spent most of what it previously raised, according to the report. XAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters
Vietnam admitted as ‘partner country’ in Brics
Vietnam has been formally admitted as a “partner country” of the Brics group of major emerging economies, according to Brazil’s government, as the bloc presses ahead with its expansion. Vietnam is the 10th nation to receive this status, which allows invited countries to participate in Brics summits and other discussion sessions.
Vietnam had expressed earlier this year it was ready to discuss a partnership with Brics, whose original members were Brazil, Russia, India and China. Founded in 2009, it soon expanded to add SA. The group has recently included Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, making it a growing diplomatic counterweight to traditional Western powers. Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan are its other partner countries. Reuters
International business briefs: German investor morale high
Wizz Air opts for Pratt & Whitney’s engines
Bengaluru — European low-cost carrier Wizz Air said on Tuesday it has selected RTX’s Pratt & Whitney as the engine supplier for 177 of its Airbus narrowbody jets.
The new engines will be equipped on the carrier’s 177 A321neo aircraft that are on order. Wizz had previously selected Pratt & Whitney’s GTF engine to power 276 Airbus A320neo, A321neo and A321XLR aircraft in both 2016 and 2020.
Pratt & Whitney will also provide Wizz with engine maintenance through a long-term service agreement. Reuters
UK fashion retailer ASOS appoints new finance chief
Bengaluru— British online fashion retailer ASOS on Tuesday named Aaron Izzard, director of group finance, as its new CFO as finance boss Dave Murray will be stepping down on June 30 to pursue other opportunities.
Murray, a former Amazon executive who joined ASOS as CFO in April 2024, will remain with the company for a handover period, ASOS said.
Izzard, who joined ASOS as head of retail finance in 2017, has held several finance roles at the company over more than eight years. His appointment will be effective July 1. Reuters
Morgan Sindall expects annual profit to beat forecasts
Bengaluru— British construction company Morgan Sindall on Tuesday said it expects annual pretax profit to be ahead of previous expectations, backed by strong growth in its construction and fit out divisions.
“Fit Out’s strong trading activity experienced at the start of the year has continued, providing increased visibility for the rest of the year,” the company said in a statement.
The segment, which specialises in interior fit-out and refurbishment projects for commercial clients, is expected to exceed profit expectations for the year.
Morgan Sindall also expects the operating margin of its construction business to be in the middle of its medium term target of 3.0%-3.5% with revenues also set to exceed previous expectations. Reuters
Defence AI start-up Helsing raises €600m
Stockholm — German defence AI start-up Helsing has raised €600m in its latest funding round from the likes of Lightspeed Ventures, Accel, Saab and Prima Materia, an investment firm founded by Spotify CEO Daniel Ek.
While Helsing did not disclose its valuation, the Financial Times reported that the funding round valued the company at €12bn.
The company last raised €450m last year and the latest round takes the total funding to €1.4bn.
Venture capitalists are looking to invest in European defence start-ups after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and US President Donald Trump’s prodding of Nato countries have spurred the EU to ramp up its military spending plans. Reuters
Boeing stops selling noncore assets to cut debt
Paris — Boeing is not planning any more big asset sales at this time, Chris Raymond, the head of its global services business, said at the Paris Airshow on Tuesday.
Battling to recover from a series of crises, CEO Kelly Ortberg has been selling noncore assets to reduce Boeing’s debt.
In April, the US plane maker struck a deal in April to sell parts of its Digital Aviation Solutions business, including navigation unit Jeppesen, to private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $10.55bn. Reuters
Airbus signs 100 aircraft agreement with VietJet
Paris — Airbus has signed a memorandum of understanding with VietJet for 100 of its A321neo planes, with a potential to add 50 more to the deal, industry sources said at the Paris Airshow on Tuesday.
The companies declined to comment. Reuters
German investor morale higher than expected
Berlin — German investor morale rose more than expected in June, the ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday, reporting an increase in its economic sentiment index to 47.5 points from 25.2 points in May.
Analysts polled by Reuters had pointed to a reading of 35.0.
The optimism in the ZEW index mirrors the latest forecasts from four German economic institutes published last week, which now see Europe's largest economy growing this year after two years of contraction.
“Confidence is picking up,” said ZEW president Achim Wambach. Reuters
Musk’s xAI looks to raise $9.3bn in funding
Bengaluru — Elon Musk’s AI start-up xAI is in talks to raise $4.3bn through an equity investment on top of its $5bn debt funding plans, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing information shared with investors. Between its founding in 2023 and when the debt sale was launched this year, xAI raised $14bn through equity fundraising, the report said.
The Grok chatbot maker needs new funding, partly because it has already spent most of what it previously raised, according to the report. XAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters
Vietnam admitted as ‘partner country’ in Brics
Vietnam has been formally admitted as a “partner country” of the Brics group of major emerging economies, according to Brazil’s government, as the bloc presses ahead with its expansion. Vietnam is the 10th nation to receive this status, which allows invited countries to participate in Brics summits and other discussion sessions.
Vietnam had expressed earlier this year it was ready to discuss a partnership with Brics, whose original members were Brazil, Russia, India and China. Founded in 2009, it soon expanded to add SA. The group has recently included Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, making it a growing diplomatic counterweight to traditional Western powers. Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan are its other partner countries. Reuters
Gucci owner Kering soars as Luca de Meo named new CEO
Chime’s valuation hits $18.4bn as shares soar in Nasdaq debut
International business briefs: Syrians to go full crypto
Outgoing Stellantis chief proposes smaller, cheaper European cars
UK Plc’s stability and prices whets appetites for deals
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Gucci owner Kering soars as Luca de Meo named new CEO
Chime’s valuation hits $18.4bn as shares soar in Nasdaq debut
International business briefs: Syrians to go full crypto
Outgoing Stellantis chief proposes smaller, cheaper European cars
UK Plc’s stability and prices whets appetites for deals
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.