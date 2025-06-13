Companies

WATCH: Naspers still bullish on China despite market uncertainty

Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day

13 June 2025 - 15:17
by Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED

As part of the celebrations of Business Day’s 40th birthday, the newspaper is taking an in-depth look at some of the counters that have shaped the JSE during that period. One standout is Naspers and its decision to invest in tech giant, Tencent. Business Day TV sat down with the writer exploring this story, Mudiwa Gavaza, to find out more.

