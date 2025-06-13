Study highlights dearth of high-level sustainability skills
Just 5% of directors at top 40 companies have sustainability-related qualifications
13 June 2025 - 05:00
A study by shareholder activist Just Share has found that the boards of JSE-listed companies are severely lacking in sustainability skills.
Only 5% of directors who sit on the boards of the JSE’s top 40 listed group have sustainability-related qualifications, the study shows...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.