Voyager Technologies chair and CEO Dylan Taylor and Matthew J Kuta, president and cofounder, attend their company's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the US, June 11 2025. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID
Starlab Space Station developer Voyager Technologies secured a valuation of $3.8bn after its shares more than doubled in their New York debut on Wednesday, signalling strong interest in the defence and space sector that is expected to thrive under the Trump administration.
The strong market debut also adds to a steady IPO recovery after months of delays sparked by turbulence stemming from US President Donald Trump's shifting tariff policies.
The Denver, Colorado-based company’s stock opened at $69.75 apiece, above the $31 offer price. Voyager raised $382.8m by selling nearly 12.4-million shares in an upsized IPO.
The company’s successful flotation comes months after defence and space systems maker Karman went public. Karman’s stock had more than doubled by the close of trade on Tuesday.
Asset managers Janus Henderson Investors and Wellington Management had previously indicated interest in buying as much as $60m of Voyager’s shares in the IPO.
High-risk crypto firm Circle Internet also had a blockbuster debut last week, signalling that risk is back in vogue.
The space industry is undergoing major policy shifts under the Trump administration, which has proposed a $175bn Golden Dome project that aims to create a missile defence shield in the US.
In 2024, Lockheed Martin selected Voyager to supply propulsion and optical guidance systems, vital for the US defence against long-range ballistic missile threats.
Nasa granted Voyager $217.5m to build Starlab, a potential successor to the International Space Station, which Voyager plans to operate with Airbus, Mitsubishi and Palantir, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Starlab developer Voyager valued at $3.8bn in New York debut
Share price more than doubles on strong interest in US defence and space sector
Starlab Space Station developer Voyager Technologies secured a valuation of $3.8bn after its shares more than doubled in their New York debut on Wednesday, signalling strong interest in the defence and space sector that is expected to thrive under the Trump administration.
The strong market debut also adds to a steady IPO recovery after months of delays sparked by turbulence stemming from US President Donald Trump's shifting tariff policies.
The Denver, Colorado-based company’s stock opened at $69.75 apiece, above the $31 offer price. Voyager raised $382.8m by selling nearly 12.4-million shares in an upsized IPO.
The company’s successful flotation comes months after defence and space systems maker Karman went public. Karman’s stock had more than doubled by the close of trade on Tuesday.
Asset managers Janus Henderson Investors and Wellington Management had previously indicated interest in buying as much as $60m of Voyager’s shares in the IPO.
High-risk crypto firm Circle Internet also had a blockbuster debut last week, signalling that risk is back in vogue.
The space industry is undergoing major policy shifts under the Trump administration, which has proposed a $175bn Golden Dome project that aims to create a missile defence shield in the US.
In 2024, Lockheed Martin selected Voyager to supply propulsion and optical guidance systems, vital for the US defence against long-range ballistic missile threats.
Nasa granted Voyager $217.5m to build Starlab, a potential successor to the International Space Station, which Voyager plans to operate with Airbus, Mitsubishi and Palantir, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Reuters
Stablecoin issuer Circle’s shares triple in New York debut
Crypto company Bullish quietly files for US IPO
International business briefs: Meta to pay $14.8bn for stake in AI start-up
Apple opens AI technology to third-party developers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.