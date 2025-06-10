International business briefs: Uptick in eurozone investor sentiment

Beijing — Chinese music platform Tencent Music Entertainment Group said on Tuesday it would buy long-form audio platform Ximalaya for about $2.4bn in cash and stock, expanding its library of content to attract more paying users.
US-listed shares of Tencent rose 7% in premarket trading.
The company will offer $1.26bn in cash and class A shares representing up to 5.20% of its total outstanding stock. It will also issue shares to Ximalaya’s founder investors not exceeding 0.37% of its total share count. Reuters
Sentix survey detects upturn in German economy
Picture: 123RF
Berlin — The Sentix survey of investor sentiment found evidence of an upturn in Germany and in the eurozone in June, with the overall index for Germany hitting its highest level since March 2022 and the euro area index at its highest level in a year.
The Sentix index for the eurozone rose to 0.2 in June from -8.1 in May, beating the forecast for a reading of -6.0.
While the sentiment index for Germany was still clearly in negative territory at -5.9, optimism at a new conservative-led government taking office, a belief in the possibility of a ceasefire in Ukraine and the fading of the initial shock at US tariffs policy were all helping drive an improvement. Reuters
China extends ‘complex’ investigation into EU pork
Picture: 123RF/SERG GRIGORENKO
Beijing — China extended on Tuesday a high-profile investigation into imported pork from the EU by six months, days before it was due to wrap up and as negotiators from Brussels and Beijing carve out a deal over the bloc’s electric vehicle tariffs.
Launched in June last year, the probe is widely seen as retaliation for EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle exports and has hit over $2bn in pork exports, concentrated in major producers such as Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark.
China, the world’s largest pork consumer, has decided to extend the investigation period to December 16 due to the “complexity” of the case, the country’s commerce ministry said in a statement on its website.
The decision to delay comes as China and the EU close in on a deal over the tariffs. Beijing has already extended its anti-dumping investigation into EU brandy and offered to speed up rare earth magnet export licences for European firms. Reuters
Pound sterling weakens against euro and dollar
Picture: 123RF
London — The British pound fell against the dollar and the euro on Tuesday as soft UK labour market data bolstered investors’ bets for more rate cuts this year from the Bank of England.
Pay growth slowed sharply while the unemployment rate rose to its highest level in nearly four years in the three months to April, Britain’s Office for National Statistics said.
The downturn appeared to gather pace in May as more timely tax office data showed a slump of 109,000 in the number of employees on company payrolls, the biggest decline since May 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The latest official read on UK labour market activity provided broad confirmation that conditions were easing,” said Nikesh Sawjani, senior UK economist at Lloyds. Reuters
Shares soar for British transporter FirstGroup
London buses travel along Whitehall in Westminster in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY
Bengaluru — British public transport operator FirstGroup reported full-year profit ahead of market expectations on Tuesday, helped by strong performance of its bus division and recent acquisitions.
Shares in the London-listed company, which carries more than a million passengers daily on its buses and trains, rose more than 6% after it also announced an additional share buyback of £50m and raised dividend by 18% to 6.5 pence a share.
Britain, as part of a new spending review, pledged £15.6bn (R372bn) for transport projects targeting cities outside London, which have long been underfunded.
FirstGroup has been expanding its bus network across Britain, including by entering the London market earlier this year with its acquisition of RATP London. Reuters
Streaming giant Netflix to produce content in Spain
Picture: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS/REUTERS
Madrid — Netflix is set to invest more than €1bn ($1.14bn) to produce content in Spain over the next four years, the streaming giant’s co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, told an event in Madrid on Tuesday. Reuters
New BP drug gives Insmed shares a 28% boost
Picture: 123RF/BELCHO NOCK
Bengaluru — Insmed said on Tuesday that its experimental blood pressure drug met the main and key secondary goals in a mid-stage study, sending shares of the company up 28% in premarket trading.
The drug, treprostinil palmitil, is a once-daily therapy that is inhaled through a device. The 120-patient study found that the drug helped reduce blood pressure in the patients’ lungs by 35%, compared with a placebo.
It also helped improve the patients’ ability to walk by an average of 35.5m and reduced levels of a protein associated with heart stress by 60%. Reuters
Overall index for Germany hits its highest level since March 2022
