WATCH: Omnia declares special dividend for second year running

Business Day TV speaks to Seelan Gobalsamy, CEO of Omnia

09 June 2025 - 19:31
by Business Day TV
Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Omnia declared a special dividend for the second consecutive year as its growing explosives business helped offset the effects of bad weather and economic turbulence on its African agriculture business. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Seelan Gobalsamy for more detail.

