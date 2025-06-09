Companies

WATCH: Matias Cardarelli, CEO of PPC, talks strategy as outlook improves

Business Day TV speaks to Matias Cardarelli, CEO of

09 June 2025 - 20:03
by Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
PPC has reported higher full-year earnings after a step change in margins and cash flow. The cement producer says its view of the macroeconomic environment remains positive and it expects steady and slow improvements in the coming years. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Matias Cardarelli for more detail.

