Aveng flags annual loss amid infrastructure project setbacks
Downturn largely attributed to cost overruns and delays in Australia and Singapore
09 June 2025 - 19:58
Infrastructure, building and mining group Aveng signalled a full-year loss for the year to end-June, primarily driven by setbacks in key infrastructure projects and ongoing operational pressures.
In a trading statement released on Monday, the group said it expected to swing into a headline loss per share after the previous year’s headline earnings per share of 29.6 Australian cents. The company said the downturn could largely be attributed to cost overruns and delays on the Kidston Pumped Hydro project in Queensland, Australia, and the Jurong Regional Line project in Singapore...
