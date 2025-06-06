Commission recommends approval of management-led buyout of Barloworld
Competition Commission concludes the transaction is unlikely to substantially lessen or prevent competition in any market
06 June 2025 - 05:00
The Competition Commission has recommended that the Competition Tribunal approve the acquisition of Barloworld by a management-led consortium and a Saudi Arabian investor group, subject to conditions.
The proposed transaction, valued at about R23bn, involves a management-led consortium under CEO Dominic Sewela and Gulf Falcon Holding — a unit of the Saudi-based Zahid Group — acquiring all Barloworld’s ordinary shares, which would result in the industrial major’s delisting...
