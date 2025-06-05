Global operations help China’s Didi lift quarterly revenue

A car of Chinese ride-hailing service Didi is seen at the Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, China on August 14, 2023. Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG
Beijing — Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global reported an 8.5% rise in revenue in the first quarter of 2025 to 53.3-billion yuan ($7.42bn) on Thursday, as its recovery from a regulatory overhaul of its operations gathered pace.
The Beijing-based company reported net income of 2.4-billion yuan for the quarter versus a loss of 1.4-billion yuan a year earlier, after adopting new accounting standards.
Didi drew the attention of China’s cyberspace regulator in 2021 over its pursuit of a US initial public offering without approval, prompting an inquiry that prohibited it from adding users and saw many of its apps removed from stores.
The regulator fined Didi $1.2bn in July 2022 over a data security violation, before granting the company permission to relaunch its apps in early 2023. The company was delisted from the US in 2022.
Travel demand in China has shown signs of a recovery despite sluggish economic growth. Didi completed 3.3-billion transactions during the quarter, a 10.3% year-on-year rise across its platforms in China.
While Didi maintains its dominant position in China’s ride-hailing sector despite the regulatory challenges, competition has ramped up.
Companies such as Alibaba and Meituan have integrated ride-hailing services into their broader digital ecosystems, attracting users who prefer consolidated super-apps.
These platforms operate as aggregators, connecting passengers with multiple ride-hailing providers, including smaller regional operators.
Didi generates most of its revenue at home but also has a presence in Brazil and Mexico.
First-quarter revenue from international operations rose to 3-billion yuan from 2.4-billion yuan a year earlier.
Over the past two years, Didi has been divesting noncore assets. Last August, it sold its smart cockpit unit to a subsidiary of state-backed map provider NavInfo.
In 2023, Didi divested its electric vehicle development business — the majority of its EV-related assets — to Xpeng.
Global operations help China’s Didi lift quarterly revenue
Ride-hailing company reports rise in net income as recovery from a regulatory overhaul gains pace
Reuters
