International business briefs: STMicro CEO signals upturn

Jean-Marc Chery says STMicroelectronics will deliver at least the midpoint of its second-quarter guidance

04 June 2025 - 15:13
by Agency Staff
Chipmaker STMicroelectronics’ CEO sees signs of market upcycle that could meet Q2 targets

Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Amsterdam — STMicroelectronics’ CEO said on Wednesday that the French-Italian chipmaker has seen signs of an upcycle — a period of increased market demand — which will boost its results in the coming quarters.

Speaking at an event hosted by BNP Paribas, Jean-Marc Chery said STMicro would deliver at least the midpoint of its second-quarter guidance. It had forecast revenue of $2.71bn at midpoint for the quarter in its last earnings report. Reuters

German electronics firms face rare earths shortage

Miners are seen at a mine containing rare earth minerals, in Inner Mongolia, China. File photo: REUTERS
Miners are seen at a mine containing rare earth minerals, in Inner Mongolia, China. File photo: REUTERS

Frankfurt — Shortages in rare earths are posing ever-greater challenges for companies in Germany’s electronics and digital sector, the ZVEI lobby group said on Wednesday, after China restricted exports of rare earths and other minerals.

“We can see that concern is growing. Many companies currently only have resources for a few weeks or months,” ZVEI CEO Wolfgang Weber said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Some companies are trying to find their own solutions in China, Weber added, calling for greater intervention on the issue from the European Commission and the German government. Reuters

Germany’s cabinet approves €46bn tax stimulus

The Reichstag German houses of parliament in Berlin, Germany. Picture: 123RF
The Reichstag German houses of parliament in Berlin, Germany. Picture: 123RF

Berlin — The German cabinet approved on Wednesday a first tax relief package worth €46bn from 2025 to 2029 to support companies and revive its sluggish economy, the government said.

The aim is to boost investment with measures like favourable depreciation options for companies, including “super depreciations” of 30% a year for three years to ease the tax burden on business. Reuters

Victoria’s Secret shuts down IT network breach

Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru — Victoria’s Secret on Tuesday disclosed that a security incident relating to its information technology systems had led it to temporarily shut down its website for a few days last week.

The company said it shut down corporate systems and e-commerce website on May 26 and immediately enacted response protocols to contain and prevent unauthorised network access. Its website was restored on May 29.

The lingerie maker said the breach did not affect its financial results for the first quarter or cause a material disruption to its operations, but the second quarter could be hit by the additional expenses incurred after the incident. Reuters

International business briefs: Swiss consumer prices decline in May

MJ Gleeson expects annual profit to miss forecasts, and Telefonica investigates security breach in Peru
1 day ago

Musk’s xAI seeks $113bn valuation in share sale

xAI deal will allow employees to sell shares to investors and a larger investment round is expected
1 day ago

Musk’s denial of Tesla’s $25,000 EV cancellation worried senior executives

Tesla working on stripped-down versions of the Model 3 sedan and Model Y compact SUV
1 day ago

Bristol Myers to help develop cancer drug in BioNTech partnership

The companies will share global profits and losses from the drug equally
2 days ago

France’s Sanofi to pay up to $9.5bn for US biopharma group Blueprint

French firm seeking to build on the success of its blockbuster drug for eczema and other conditions
2 days ago

Trump’s new tariffs hit shares in major Asian steelmakers

Increased steel and aluminium tariffs take effect on June 4
2 days ago
