Companies

Toyota to take its forklift maker private in $33bn deal

Toyota Industries deal unwinds cross-shareholding as Japanese government eyes better governance

03 June 2025 - 14:32
by David Dolan
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images
Picture: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

Tokyo — Toyota Motor will take forklift maker Toyota Industries private in a $33bn deal, the companies said on Tuesday, a landmark unwinding of cross-shareholding that is likely to strengthen the influence of the group’s founding Toyoda family.

Going private will allow Toyota Industries to take a longer-term business perspective, the companies said. Japanese conglomerates are under increasing pressure to unwind stakes in each other as part of a government push for better governance.

“It streamlines the cross-shareholdings a bit within the group,” said Vincent Sun, a senior analyst at Morningstar. “We think it makes sense for Toyota Motor to have a stake in Toyota Industries to leverage on any potential autonomous (logistics) technology in the future.”

The total acquisition cost for the Toyota Group will be about ¥4.7-trillion ($33bn), a spokesperson said. That includes a $26bn tender offer for shares of Toyota Industries at ¥16,300 apiece, well below the closing price of ¥18,400 on Tuesday before the deal was announced.

A new holding company will be set up for the deal, the companies said. Group real estate company Toyota Fudosan will invest ¥180bn, while Akio Toyoda, Toyota Motor’s chair, will invest ¥1bn. Toyota Motor will invest ¥700bn in non-voting preferred shares.

Toyota Motor and group companies Aisin, Denso and Toyota Tsusho will all sell their shares in Toyota Industries and acquire their own shares now held by it.

“Toyota Group is focusing on the movement of people, goods, information and energy as it progresses towards transforming into a mobility company,” the companies said, adding that Toyota Industries would focus on the transport of goods.

While the deal was widely expected, the price may come as something of a shock. Media reports had indicated the tender offer would be about $42bn, a 62% premium to the actual offer.

Toyota had said in April it was considering participating in a potential buyout of Toyota Industries.

Toyota owned about 24% of Toyota Industries as of September last year, while Toyota Industries held about 9% of the world’s biggest automaker and more than 5% of Denso.

Toyota Industries, formerly Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, was founded in 1926 by Sakichi Toyoda to make automatic looms. An automotive division within the company was set up and later spun off as Toyota Motor. 

Reuters

REVIEW: How to get a Ford Ranger Raptor properly stuck

Sometimes there’s a swamp that has your number, and you have to call in the cavalry
Life
1 day ago

SA’s top selling cars in May

After five months of 2025, the market is 12.6% ahead of the same stage of 2024
Life
4 hours ago

Intense price wars cause some China car dealers to shut

Conditions facing car dealers have become ‘even more severe’ amid a new round of hefty discounting since the second quarter
Life
6 hours ago

Bentley launches a Bentayga that drifts

Bentayga Speed is the British brand’s most powerful and playful SUV yet
Life
23 hours ago

McLaren 750S Le Mans launched with just 50 units

Special edition car celebrates McLaren's landmark Le Mans victory in 1995
Life
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Kalagadi’s R7bn debt dispute heads for arbitration
Companies / Mining
2.
Raubex salivates at state’s R1-trillion ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Kenny Fihla has plenty on his plate at Absa
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Newly independent Valterra ready for milestone ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Moody’s downgrades Sasol outlook amid weak ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

SA’s top selling cars in May

Life / Motoring

International company news in brief: Foxconn to soon announce second Japanese ...

Companies

Nissan woes could help pave way for Chinese car production in SA

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.