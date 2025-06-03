Hudaco expands engineering consumables with Flosolve acquisition
Flosolve employs 53 full-time staff members based in Gauteng and Middelburg and will become part of Hudaco’s engineering consumables segment
03 June 2025 - 13:57
Hudaco Industries, an importer of automotive, industrial and electrical products, has acquired Flosolve, a specialist equipment supplier to the mining and industrial sectors.
The acquisition, effective June 1, will see Hudaco pay R45m upfront, with potential additional payments of up to R125m over the next three years, “depending on Flosolve’s profitability,” Hudaco said on Tuesday...
