France’s Sanofi to pay up to $9.5bn for US biopharma group Blueprint

The logo of French drug maker Sanofi. Picture: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES
Paris — France’s Sanofi has agreed to buy US-based Blueprint Medicines Corporation for up to $9.5bn to boost its position in rare immunology diseases, in the biggest deal struck by a European healthcare company so far this year, according to LSEG data.
Blueprint is a specialist in treatments for systemic mastocytosis, a rare blood disorder.
The two companies said on Monday that Sanofi would initially pay $129.00 per share in cash, or about $9.1bn. Blueprint shares jumped 27% to $128.74 in premarket trade. Sanofi stock was down about 1%.
Sanofi has ramped-up research & development spending in recent years, prompting the company to abandon its long-term profit margin targets two years ago, as it seeks to build on the success of its blockbuster drug Dupixent for eczema and other conditions.
However, it suffered a setback last week after an experimental drug for patients with a lung condition commonly called “smoker’s lung” failed a late-stage trial.
Immunology
The Blueprint acquisition “represents a strategic step forward in our rare and immunology portfolios. It enhances our pipeline and accelerates our transformation into the world’s leading immunology company,” said Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson.
The deal would add to Sanofi’s portfolio the rare immunology disease drug Ayvakit, also known as Ayvakyt, approved in the US and the EU, and a promising advanced and early-stage immunology pipeline.
Ayvakit is the only approved medicine for advanced and indolent systemic mastocytosis, a rare blood disorder that occurs when the body makes abnormal mast cells — a type of white blood cell. It triggers a continuous allergic response.
The acquisition would also bring elenestinib, a next-generation medicine for systemic mastocytosis, as well as BLU-808, a highly selective and potent oral wild-type KIT inhibitor that has the potential to treat a broad range of diseases in immunology.
The deal makes “strategic and financial sense”, said JPMorgan analysts, noting that Blueprint expects Ayvakit to reach annual sales of about $2bn by fiscal year 2030.
“We see the transaction as a good fit for Sanofi at a sensible valuation, which investors should see as a positive with time,” they added.
Responding
It is the latest in a series of deals by Sanofi. Last month, it announced the $470m purchase of Vigil Neuroscience and in January 2024 it struck a $2.2bn deal for US biotech firm Inhibrx.
Hudson said the deal complemented Sanofi’s recent acquisitions of other early-stage medicines and added that it still retained a sizeable capacity for further deals.
The company has said it plans to invest at least $20bn in the US through 2030 to boost manufacturing and research, joining other drug makers in responding to President Donald Trump’s drive to boost local manufacturing.
Besides $129.00 per share in cash, Blueprint shareholders would also receive one non-tradable contingent value right (CVR) per share, which would entitle the holder to receive two potential milestone payments of $2 and $4 per CVR for the achievement, respectively, of future development and regulatory milestones for BLU-808.
The total equity value of the transaction, including potential CVR payments, is $9.5bn on a fully diluted basis. It is expected to close in the third quarter, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals.
Why most people in South Africa can’t get the shingles vaccine
Life insurer Liberty pays out R12bn in claims in 2024
THE FINANCE GHOST: Are private hospitals on the mend?
