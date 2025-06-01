Discovery Green signs offtake deal with Overberg wind farm
Offtake agreement will see 150MW of renewable energy wheeled to industrial and commercial clients
01 June 2025 - 16:46
To expand its renewable energy offerings and meet rising corporate demand, Discovery Green — the electricity trading division of Discovery Group — has finalised its first power purchase agreement (PPA) as an off-taker for phase 2 of Red Rocket’s Overberg wind farm in the Western Cape.
Slated for full commercial operation in 2027, the project will supply 150MW of renewable energy to major industrial and commercial clients, including Impala Platinum’s mining operations and Fortress Real Estate Investments, through a wheeling model...
