Tsogo Sun decries regulatory delays in Western Cape
Gaming group says rival effectively has a monopoly while planned investment in Helderberg and Overberg regions remains on hold
30 May 2025 - 05:00
Hospitality and gaming group Tsogo Sun has raised concerns about what it describes as “disappointing” regulatory delays and entrenched monopolistic conditions in the Western Cape casino market.
Tsogo Sun said its efforts to invest in and expand casino and hotel facilities in Somerset west and Strand had stalled for more than a decade because of provincial authorities’ failure to process its application for a new development...
