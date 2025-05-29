Companies

International company news in brief: Foxconn to soon announce second Japanese auto partner, chairman says

Foxconn to soon reveal new Japanese auto partner

29 May 2025 - 14:24
by Reuters
File photo: REUTERS/ANN WANG
Foxconn to soon reveal new Japanese auto partner

TAIPEI — Taiwan’s Foxconn will soon announce a second Japanese auto partner, chair Young Liu said on Thursday, as the company best known as Apple's main iPhone maker continues its diversification push.

“There are two Japanese automakers; one has already been announced, and the other is almost ready to be,” Liu said at the company’s annual shareholders meeting, without elaborating.

Foxconn subsidiary Foxtron Vehicle Technologies and Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors this month signed a memorandum of understanding for the supply of an electric vehicle model. Reuters

Picture: Sean Gallup
BYD car dealer in China goes out of business 

SHANGHAI — A large dealer of Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD’s cars in the eastern province of Shandong has gone out of business with at least 20 of its stores found to be deserted or shut, government-owned media reported.

The Jinan Times, which is owned by the government of the provincial capital of Jinan, reported on Wednesday that Qiancheng Holdings, which ran BYD stores, had fallen into difficulties, affecting more than 1,000 consumers who were still owed warranty coverage and after-sales services.

The affected stores are spread across four cities, including Jinan and Weifang, the newspaper said, citing visits it had made. Car owners were organising rights protection groups to seek solutions, it added. Reuters

Toyota output and sales grow on strong demand

TOKYO — Toyota said on Thursday its worldwide output and sales rose for a fourth consecutive month in April on strong demand for hybrid vehicles and rush buying in the US over US President Donald Trump’s import tariffs.

The world’s biggest automaker’s global sales for April increased 10% year on year to 876,864 vehicles, with US sales climbing just as much, fuelled by strong demand, including rush-buying over the tariffs, according to Toyota.

Hybrid vehicle sales made up about 44% of Toyota's total worldwide sales for the first four months of the year. In April, the Japanese company’s global vehicle production rose 8% year on year to 814,787 vehicles, lifted by higher production in Japan and markets in North America, South America and China. Reuters

Picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA
UK vehicle production plummets again in April

BENGALURU — Britain’s vehicle output dropped sharply in April, marking the worst start to the year since 2009, due to weak export demand and the timing of Easter, industry data showed on Thursday.

The drop comes as European carmakers strive to cut costs amid stiff competition, US tariffs on auto imports and a slowing global economy, with the outlook uncertain despite eased US-China trade tensions.

Total car and commercial vehicle production fell 15.8% from a year ago to 59,203 units in April, the lowest for that month since 1952, excluding the Covid-19 lockdown-hit 2020, according to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

UK car sales have fallen in three of the four months in 2025 so far. Reuters

US tariffs expected to weigh on South Korea exports 

SEOUL — South Korea’s exports of automobiles, steel and semiconductors are expected to fall as the impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs take effect later this year, the central bank said on Thursday.

Weaker car exports will drag down South Korea’s exports by 0.6% and US-bound exports by 4.0%, posing the biggest risk, the Bank of Korea projected in a report, adding automakers so far have responded to 25% US tariffs with existing stocks.

The central bank saw semiconductors lowering the country’s exports by 0.2%, assuming 10% US duties on the sector, though there have so far been positive effects from advance orders ahead of Trump’s planned tariffs. Reuters

Picture: Dado Ruvic
Google enables online purchases for Indian users

BENGALURU — Google on Thursday began direct online sales of its popular hardware devices in India, including Pixel phones, watches and earbuds, ahead of an anticipated launch of its first physical stores in the South Asian nation.

The Alphabet-owned firm said it has for the first time enabled direct online purchases for Indian users on the official Google Store website. The company now sells it products in India through authorised retailers and via Walmart-backed e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Apple, its bigger rival in the premium smartphone category, already sells its phones directly to Indian users and operates its own retail stores in Mumbai and in New Delhi, with more planned.

Google is close to deciding on locations in India where it will open its first physical retail stores outside the US, Reuters reported in February. Reuters

CLEO ROSE-INNES: Is the Group of 20 about to get Doge(d)?

Ramaphosa did not add to the vast G20 agenda, but Trump might abandon most of the agenda entirely
Opinion
2 days ago

Old-fashioned search gets Google shake-up

AI Overviews now topping search results is tip of the iceberg for tech revolution
Business
4 days ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Gemini gets a mind of its own

The world’s most advanced AI is no longer waiting for instructions. That was an unspoken message running through Google I/O 2025, held in Mountain ...
Opinion
4 days ago
