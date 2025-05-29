Adcorp earnings rise as restructuring efforts pay off
Full year headline earnings per share rose to 135.4c from 83.8c a year ago
29 May 2025 - 10:31
Human resources specialist Adcorp has reported a 60% rise in earnings as it benefited from its restructuring efforts and its sustained emphasis on capital discipline.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended February rose to 135.4c from 83.8c a year ago. ..
