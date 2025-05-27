Stefanutti Stocks reports mixed performance amid sustainability worries
Headline earnings per share turned positive at 109.36c, following a loss previously
27 May 2025 - 13:34
Construction and engineering company Stefanutti Stocks reported a mixed financial performance for the year to end-February, with growth in its core business offset by concerns about its financial sustainability.
The group’s contract revenue from continuing operations rose 8% to R7.66bn, driven by solid project execution across its regional divisions. Operating profit before investment income increased by 59% to R333m, and profit from continuing operations surged to R209m — a sevenfold increase compared to the prior year...
