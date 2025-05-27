Companies

Musk’s Neuralink cash raise deal values company at $9bn

Brain implant company raises $600m, Semafor reports

27 May 2025 - 20:43
by Christy Santhosh
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123rf
Picture: 123rf

Bengaluru — Elon Musk’s brain implant company, Neuralink, raised $600m in a deal that values the company at $9bn before the new cash, Semafor reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Neuralink did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The start-up was estimated to be valued at $5bn in 2023, based on privately executed stock trades. The company had previously raised $280m in a funding round led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund.

In April, Bloomberg News reported that the company was planning to raise about $500m.

Neuralink is in the process of testing its implant, which is intended to help people with spinal cord injuries. The device has allowed the first patient to play video games, browse the internet, post on social media and move a cursor on his laptop directly with his brain.

Earlier this month, Neuralink received the US Food and Drug Administration’s “breakthrough” tag for its device.

Musk has expressed grand ambitions for the company, saying its chip would allow healthy and disabled people alike to pop into neighbourhood facilities for speedy surgical insertions of devices to treat obesity, autism, depression and schizophrenia. He even sees them being used for web-surfing and telepathy.

Reuters

DUMA GQUBULE: Musk should get the Trump treatment over satellite internet

As a sovereign nation SA should not bend its rules to suit one individual
Opinion
17 hours ago

Musk cuts time at Doge to focus on his companies

Social media platform X was largely restored after an outage that affected tens of thousands of users in the US on Saturday
Companies
2 days ago

Rules for foreign telecom operators not aimed at Starlink, Malatsi tells MPs

Regulations would allow for more than one new operator to enter the market, boosting competition, minister says
National
8 hours ago

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: SA’s equity equivalent experiment and Musk’s antiwoke streak

Investment concessions such as Malatsi’s alternative to the 30% ownership quota make sense
Opinion
1 day ago

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: AI in the sky

China’s Star Computing platform is open for business
Opinion
17 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sasol welcomes R5bn windfall as Transnet settles ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Mantashe rejects appeal against Renergen’s helium ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Sibanye’s Kloof 7 miners surface safely after 260 ...
Companies / Mining
4.
African Bank grows customers to 6.1-million
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Pick n Pay pushes break-even target to 2028
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.