Trump Media aims to raise $3bn to buy cryptocurrencies

FT reports Trump social media firm to raise $2bn in fresh equity and $1bn through a convertible bond

26 May 2025 - 22:29
by Anuja Bharat Mistry
A screen displays trading information about shares of Truth Social and Trump Media & Technology Group, outside the Nasdaq Market site in New York, the US, March 26 2024. Picture: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS
Bengaluru — US President Donald Trump’s social media firm, Trump Media & Technology Group, plans to raise about $3bn to spend on cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Trump Media aims to raise $2bn in fresh equity and $1bn more through a convertible bond, the report said.

The terms, timing and size of the company’s capital raise could still change, the FT report said.

Trump Media Group responded to a Reuters request for comment by calling both Reuters and the Financial Times “fake news” outlets.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company behind Truth Social, a streaming and social media platform, has been exploring potential mergers and acquisitions as it aims to diversify into financial services.

Last month, Trump Media reached a binding agreement to launch various retail investment products, including crypto and exchange-traded funds aligned with Trump’s America First policies.

This, however, has attracted scrutiny from government ethics and regulatory authorities.

The company’s capital raise is expected to be announced ahead of a major crypto investor and advocate meeting this week, the FT report said, adding that vice-president JD Vance and Trump’s sons Donald Jnr and Eric are expected to speak.

Bitcoin was up 1.5%, its biggest move up or down in three days and largest gain in four days.

Reuters

