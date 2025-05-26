Companies

International company news in brief: EU warns Shein on consumer protection laws

26 May 2025 - 15:33
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

EU warns Shein on consumer protection laws

Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The EU on Monday urged fast-fashion retailer Shein to respect EU consumer protection laws and warned it could face fines if it failed to address the EU’s concerns. The Consumer Protection Co-operation (CPC) network of national consumer authorities and the European Commission had notified Shein of practices which infringed EU consumer law, the commission said in a statement. “If Shein fails to address the concerns raised by the CPC Network, national authorities can take enforcement measures to ensure compliance. This includes the possibility to impose fines based on Shein’s annual turnover in the EU member states concerned,” the statement said. Reuters

Alibaba portal exceeds 40-million daily orders

Picture: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Picture: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said on Monday that its Taobao Instant Commerce portal, which delivers items within 60 minutes, has surpassed 40-million daily orders within a month of launching. The portal brings merchants from Alibaba’s food delivery arm Ele.me onto its main domestic shopping app, Taobao, and is part of a broader move among Chinese online platforms in recent months to invest billions in so-called “instant retail”. Reuters

Enel signs swap deal with US Gulf Pacific Power

Optical fiber cables for internet providers are seen running into a Enel Group server room in Perugia, Italy. Picture: Alessandro Bianchi
Optical fiber cables for internet providers are seen running into a Enel Group server room in Perugia, Italy. Picture: Alessandro Bianchi

Italy’s biggest utility Enel has signed a swap deal with US Gulf Pacific Power (GPP) covering some wind farm assets which will boost its net consolidated green capacity in the US by 285MW, it said on Monday. The deal is part of Enel’s strategy to up its generation capacity from renewable sources also through the acquisition of so-called brownfield assets, which are projects already in operation. Enel’s total net installed consolidated green capacity in the US amounted to 11,620MW in the first quarter of 2025. Enel, through its subsidiary Enel Green Power North America, will pay GPP about $50m, subject to an adjustment mechanism. It did not specify the assets that will be included in the agreement. The deal, when completed, will boost the group’s ordinary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) by about $50m. The transaction will increase its net financial debt by about $20m. Reuters

Switzerland president heads to Ireland for talks

Switzerland President Karin Keller-Sutter. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/THIERRY MONASSE
Switzerland President Karin Keller-Sutter. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/THIERRY MONASSE

Switzerland President Karin Keller-Sutter will travel to Ireland for high-level talks this week, her government said on Monday, the first visit by a Swiss president to the country since 2012. Both countries are trying to navigate US policy challenges for their major pharmaceutical industries, after President Donald Trump this month issued an executive order directing drug makers to quickly lower drug prices. His administration has said it will take further action if companies do not make progress towards the goals. Asked whether the pharmaceutical industry would be under discussion during her visit, the Swiss finance ministry said it would inform the public after the Irish talks. Keller-Sutter will also discuss bilateral issues, European policy matters, and international current affairs with Irish President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Micheal Martin and other members of Ireland’s government, the ministry said. Reuters

Casino and H&S to open 210 stores in Morocco

Picture: 123RF/KWANGMOO
Picture: 123RF/KWANGMOO

Casino Group has signed a partnership agreement with H&S Invest Holding to expand its presence to Morocco, the French food retailer said on Monday. It aims to open 210 Franprix and Monoprix convenience stores in Morocco by 2035, with the first stores to open in 2026. “By 2030, we aim to create more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs across the kingdom through the rollout of the Franprix and Monoprix banners,” said H&S Invest chair Moncef Belkhayat. — Reuters

Change of ownership ‘nothing to worry about’

Picture: REUTERS/MICK TSIKAS
Picture: REUTERS/MICK TSIKAS

Australia’s Healthscope has received 10 non-binding indicative offers in a sale process that would take eight to 10 weeks to complete, its CEO said after the nation’s second-largest private hospital operator was put into receivership on Monday. Creditors are seeking a sale of Healthscope’s business aimed at recouping what local media said was about A$1.6bn ($1.04bn) in debt. CEO Tino La Spina told a press conference there was buyer interest in taking over the business as a whole, while assuring its hospital operations would continue as usual. “We’re confident that there is interest in taking Healthscope business as a whole. We have 10 non-binding indicative offers,” he said. “There will be a change of ownership. Receivers have been appointed to sell off Healthscope hospital assets. But from the point of view of doctors, nurses, staff and patients, there’s nothing to worry about — it’s just business as usual.” — Reuters

Nigeria to commission two new processing plants

Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Nigeria is set to commission two major lithium processing plants this year, the country’s mining minister announced on Sunday, marking a shift from raw mineral exports towards adding value domestically. The facilities, largely funded by Chinese investors, could help transform Nigeria’s vast mineral wealth into jobs, technology, and manufacturing growth within the country. mining minister Dele Alake said a $600m  lithium processing plant near the Kaduna-Niger border is slated for commissioning this quarter, while a $200m  lithium refinery on the outskirts of Abuja is nearing completion. Two additional processing plants are expected in Nasarawa state, which borders the capital Abuja, before the third quarter of 2025, the minister said. “We are now focused on turning our mineral wealth into domestic economic value — jobs, technology and manufacturing,” Alake said. Over 80% of the funding for the four facilities has been provided by Chinese firms, including Jiuling Lithium Mining Company and Canmax Technologies, according to separate announcements by governors of the states where the plants are located. — Reuters

Polish power grid operator lands EU upgrade grant

Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL

Polish power grid operator PSE has received an EU grant of 1.3-billion zlotys (R6.2bn) for network upgrades, climate minister Paulina Hennig-Kloska said on Monday. PSE had said in January its transmission network development plan for 2025-2034 assumes investment of over 64-billion zlotys by 2034. Hennig-Kloska told reporters that the grant announced on Monday will come from the EU’s post-pandemic economic recovery facility, which provides Poland with nearly €60bn  in grants and cheap loans to be spent by 2026. Speaking at the same event, PSE CEO Grzegorz Onichimowski said the company expected to sign a deal with Polish development bank BGK on refundable financing under the EU plan, adding that the PSE needed to be flexible due to quickly rising costs. — Reuters

Beauty is a beast

Internationally and locally, things are changing rapidly in the beauty industry thanks to Gen Z, the explosion of social media outlets and the ...
Features
4 days ago

Fast-fashion giant Shein leases huge warehouse in duty-free Vietnam

China’s neighbour remains competitive as its shipments still enjoy duty-free treatment if worth $800 or below
Companies
1 week ago

COBUS CILLIERS: SA retailers’ optimism trumps tariff worries

‘GNU trade’ has resulted in some SA-centric company’s share prices rising anywhere between 50% and 100% from trough to peak
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sasol welcomes R5bn windfall as Transnet settles ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Sibanye’s Kloof 7 miners surface safely after 260 ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Mantashe rejects appeal against Renergen’s helium ...
Companies / Energy
4.
African Bank grows customers to 6.1-million
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Pick n Pay pushes break-even target to 2028
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

New twist in Shell SA sale

Business

New petroleum SOE aims to ramp up SA’s oil refinery capabilities

National

WeBuyCars doubles down on expansion

Business

Quantum Foods’ earnings surge on volume recovery, regional stability

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.