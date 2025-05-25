Companies

Volvo CEO fears rising tariffs will place a burden on buyers

US President Donald Trump recommends a straight 50% tariff on goods from the EU starting from June 1

25 May 2025 - 13:51
by Marie Mannes and and Nora Eckert
Volvo's EX90, its new electric SUV, unveiled during a launch event in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2022. Picture: TT NEWS AGENCY/ANDERS WIKLUND
Stockholm/Detroit — Volvo Cars CEO Håkan Samuelsson said on Friday that its customers would have to pay a large part of tariff-related cost increases, and that it could become impossible to import one of its most affordable cars to the US if levies increase.

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he was recommending a straight 50% tariff on goods from the EU starting from June 1, saying that the EU has been hard to deal with on trade.

Samuelsson told Reuters that a 50% tariff would limit the ability of Volvo Cars to sell its Belgium-made EX30 electric vehicle in the US.

“That would of course be almost impossible,” he said, adding that given the fluid nature of the tariff threat he would not speculate further.

Trump’s tariffs on automotive imports and car components have caused turmoil in the global auto industry, with some companies altering production plans to ease costs related to the duties, while others wait to see if the policies change.

The EX30, which Samuelsson said was “very severely hit,” by tariffs because it was initially produced in China, has been Volvo’s attempt at providing its customers with an affordable electric car.

With a planned starting price of $35,000, hefty tariffs imposed on cars made in China led Volvo to delay selling the car in the US market until production started in Ghent, Belgium, which happened in April of this year. The car’s starting price is now at $46,195.

Uncertainty

Vehicles from other carmakers with lower price tags, including Ford Motor, General Motors and Toyota Motor, are imported to the US from Mexico, South Korea or Japan, putting their price points at risk in the face of tariff uncertainty.

Samuelsson said he was hopeful that Europe and the US would soon come to an agreement despite the threat of rising tariffs.

“I believe there will be a deal soon. It could not be in the interest of Europe or the US to shut down trade between them.”

Most of Volvo Cars’ vehicles for the US market, which last year accounted for 16% of group sales, are imported from Europe.

The company aims to increase production at its Charleston, South Carolina factory in the near term by adding a new model, which Samuelsson has previously said could be a mid-sized plug-in hybrid.

Reuters

Pit stop change could make Monaco a ‘crazy’ race

Two compulsory stops introduced to liven up traditionally processional racing at street circuit
Life
2 days ago

‘Crown jewel’ Schumacher Ferrari on auction at Monaco GP

It may not have been first choice, but Chassis 211 delivered the goods when called to action
Life
2 days ago

Jorge Martin’s Aprilia contract ‘unmodified’ for rider and team

Injured MotoGP world champ has had a nightmare start to the season with no points after six rounds
Life
3 days ago

Classic Rolls-Royces get an electric reboot

The Corniche and Silver Shadow retain their serene refinement with modern EV technology
Life
3 days ago

FIRST DRIVE: New Honda Amaze launched in SA

The affordably-priced compact sedan offers thrift and functionality in a solidly built package
Life
4 days ago
