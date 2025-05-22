World news in brief: TotalEnergies plans largest solar project in Europe

South Korea monitors tariff effects on agriculture
South Korea will prepare support measures for agricultural and food exporters, while closely monitoring the affect of US tariffs on the sector, the finance ministry said on Thursday. The US is the biggest export market for the sector, with more growth potential expected from a boom in demand for South Korean foods, the ministry said after a meeting to review government responses to US tariffs. South Korean officials travelled to Washington, DC this week for a second round of working-level technical discussions, with officials from the agriculture ministry included in the negotiation team. On Wednesday, South Korea pledged more support measures for export industries such as biopharmaceuticals and autos. Reuters
Japan
Norinchukin Bank records net loss of ¥1.81-trillion
Japan’s Norinchukin Bank recorded a net loss of ¥1.81-trillion ($12.63bn) for the year to end-March as it sold off its portfolio of foreign government bonds, it announced on Thursday. The loss compared with a forecast net loss of about ¥1.9-trillion. Over the past year Norinchukin has been forced to realise losses on its enormous portfolio of foreign sovereign bonds. These bonds plummeted in value when interest rates in the US and Europe began to rise from 2022 and remained higher for longer than expected. Norinchukin still had ¥1.2-trillion of unrealised losses on its bond portfolio at the end of March, down from ¥2.93-trillion at the end of September 2023. Reuters
Spain
TotalEnergies plans largest solar project in Europe
French oil major TotalEnergies has started up a cluster of five solar projects in Seville, Spain, in what will be the company's largest solar project in Europe, it said on Thursday. It cements the group’s role as Spain’s fourth-largest provider of electricity and gas services, and contributes to Spain’s goal of getting 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, Olivier Jouny, TotalEnergies senior vice-president of renewables, said. The five sites have a total capacity of 263MW. They will produce 515GW/h of renewable electricity annually — enough to power 150,000 households. TotalEnergies has 28GW of gross installed renewable capacity worldwide, with a goal of reaching 35GW by the end of this year — part of a strategy to expand investment in renewables alongside oil and gas. Reuters
Ralph Lauren
Luxury fashion group beats revenue estimates
Ralph Lauren surpassed quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, helped by resilient demand for its classic Polo shirts and spring dresses, sending its shares up 3% in premarket trading. Its efforts to invest in brands including Polo and Purple Label, paired with stylish seasonal drops, have been helping the company win over younger and less price-sensitive shoppers. However, it forecast annual revenue below estimates owing to pressures from uncertainty around US tariffs. The company expects financial 2026 revenue to increase in the low-single digits from last year, while analysts estimated a rise of 4.39%, data compiled by LSEG shows. It posted quarterly revenue of $1.70bn compared with estimates of $1.65bn. Reuters
