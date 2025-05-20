Nutun narrows losses as restructuring gains traction
The group, formerly known as Transaction Capital, changed its name to Nutun in March and is undergoing a two-year restructuring
20 May 2025 - 08:04
Nutun, formerly known as Transaction Capital, has narrowed its losses in the first half of the financial year after restructuring its business by selling noncore assets.
The group underwent comprehensive restructuring in 2024 and now trades as a global specialist business process outsourcing (BPO) operator and provider of collection and debt acquisition services in SA. It changed its name to Nutun in March...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.