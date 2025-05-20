Future of Jobs Summit: driving public-private action to tackle youth unemployment in SA

Spearheaded by the Future Leader Forum, the Future of Jobs Summit is a bold new initiative to help turn the tide on SA’s youth unemployment crisis.

Taking place on May 22 and 23 in Johannesburg, the summit will bring together influential public and private sector leaders from SA and abroad to co-create the jobs of the future — with a firm focus on youth employment, digital skills and scalable solutions.

Leading technology giant SAP, alongside major job creation enablers such as Adcorp, DP World, Workday and FNB, will unveil their bold strategies and pragmatic programmes for attracting, developing, and retaining top talent in an increasingly competitive global market.

SAP in particular will showcase its globally acclaimed Educate to Employ and Young Professionals Programmes, which have already equipped thousands of young Africans with in-demand digital skills and meaningful career pathways. These initiatives are helping to create an inclusive talent pipeline that fuels both local innovation and international competitiveness.

A national mandate to mobilise jobs for youth

Founder of the Future Leader Forum, Dr Nik Eberl, says the Future of Jobs Summit is not another policy talk shop — it is a high-impact platform for action and alignment.