Companies

International business briefs: Iraq rejects deals with firms

20 May 2025 - 15:21
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Energy

Iraqi oil ministry rejects deals with US companies

Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Two deals between US energy firms and the Iraqi Kurdistan government announced on Tuesday are “null and void” as they lack federal approval, Baghdad’s oil ministry said. Iraqi Kurdistan’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in a speech in Washington announced the signing of two deals worth $110bn with HKN Energy and WesternZagros. The deals involve the development of the Miran and Topkhana-Kurdamir gas fields in Sulaymaniya. “These contracts are null and void. Natural resources belong to all Iraqis, and any agreement to invest them must be made through the federal government, not in defiance of the law and the constitution,” Iraq’s oil ministry said. Reuters

Technology

Bangladesh signs up Starlink’s high-speed internet

File picture: NACHO DOCE/REUTERS.
File picture: NACHO DOCE/REUTERS.

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX-owned satellite internet service Starlink launched in Bangladesh on Tuesday, as the South Asian nation steps up efforts to ensure reliable, uninterrupted access to the internet. Muhammad Yunus, who has led the government since prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh after weeks of violent protest last year, has said the deal provided a service that could not be disrupted by any future political upheaval. “Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency internet is now available in Bangladesh,” the company posted on X. Reuters

SMEs

Funding for Latin American start-ups on the rise

Picture: 123RF/scyther5
Picture: 123RF/scyther5

Capital raised for start-ups in Latin America grew 26% in 2024 from 2023, more than in Europe, which was up 7%, and Southeast Asia, which shrank 34%, according to a study published on Tuesday. Funding for Latin American start-ups is also expected to increase in 2025 thanks to a young population, accelerated digitalisation and increasingly sophisticated capital, said the report from Mexican entrepreneurship network Endeavor and private equity firm Glisco Partners. Still, the industry faces challenges from low participation of local investment funds in later-stage investments and global volatility, the study said. Reuters


Insurance

Swiss Life reports higher fee income and premiums

The logo of Swiss Life, Switzerland's biggest life insurer, is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN
The logo of Swiss Life, Switzerland's biggest life insurer, is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

 

Swiss Life’s fee income and premiums grew in the first quarter of 2025 supported by its asset management business and good performances of its own and third-party insurance products, it said on Thursday. Switzerland’s largest life insurance provider and a major owner of real estate in Europe said its fee income was Sf659m in the January-March quarter, up 3% from last year on a local currency basis. Its quarterly premiums rose 6% on the same basis to €7.9bn, led by an 11% rise in France. The company's main market is Switzerland, which made up more than half of its premiums in the first three months of the year, followed by France which generated around a quarter of them. “Given that the shares are (one of) the most expensive insurance stocks in Europe ... the company needs to deliver and beat expectations continuously - that's what they did,” Vontobel analysts said.. Reuters

EY’s negligence missed huge fraud at UAE hospital firm, court hears

But EY says denies the claim, saying it was NMC Health’s own senior personnel who perpetrated the fraud and hid it from EY
Companies
1 day ago

French spy chief urged ban on conservative Romanians, says Telegram founder

Spy agency and foreign ministry deny seeking to ban online accounts
Companies
1 day ago

Huawei’s home-grown operating system takes on Microsoft and Apple

Huawei launches two new laptops equipped with HarmonyOS as US seeks to limit its access to crucial chips
Companies
1 day ago

Marks & Spencer online taking time to recover after costly cyberattack

Retailers worldwide race to boost defences against hackers after 141-year-old M&S loses over £60m
Companies
1 day ago

International business briefs: US approves Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine

VW mulls offloading Italdesign, Imec chief backs reconfigurable AI chips and India rejects Vodafone Idea debt petition
Companies
1 day ago

Microsoft offers a less pricy Office without Teams to end antitrust probe

Microsoft says if its pricing offer is accepted, it will align the options and pricing for its suites and Teams service globally
Companies
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Nissan SA plant battles tough calls in Chinese ...
Companies
2.
Adcock Ingram painkiller infringes Aspen ...
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Inside Renergen’s high-stakes lawfare
Companies / Energy
4.
Sasol shares jump as it unveils deep cuts in ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Most SA coal workers unequipped for green ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Kodal CEO in Mali amid lithium export permit delay

Companies / Mining

Indian retailers boycott Turkish brands over Ankara’s support for Pakistan

Companies

JPMorgan reiterates interest income outlook despite uncertainty

Companies / Financial Services

EY’s negligence missed huge fraud at UAE hospital firm, court hears

Companies / Financial Services

French spy chief urged ban on conservative Romanians, says Telegram founder

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Huawei’s home-grown operating system takes on Microsoft and Apple

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.