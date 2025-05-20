International business briefs: Iraq rejects deals with firms

Iraqi oil ministry rejects deals with US companies
Picture: REUTERS
Two deals between US energy firms and the Iraqi Kurdistan government announced on Tuesday are “null and void” as they lack federal approval, Baghdad’s oil ministry said. Iraqi Kurdistan’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in a speech in Washington announced the signing of two deals worth $110bn with HKN Energy and WesternZagros. The deals involve the development of the Miran and Topkhana-Kurdamir gas fields in Sulaymaniya. “These contracts are null and void. Natural resources belong to all Iraqis, and any agreement to invest them must be made through the federal government, not in defiance of the law and the constitution,” Iraq’s oil ministry said. Reuters
Technology
Bangladesh signs up Starlink’s high-speed internet
File picture: NACHO DOCE/REUTERS.
Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX-owned satellite internet service Starlink launched in Bangladesh on Tuesday, as the South Asian nation steps up efforts to ensure reliable, uninterrupted access to the internet. Muhammad Yunus, who has led the government since prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh after weeks of violent protest last year, has said the deal provided a service that could not be disrupted by any future political upheaval. “Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency internet is now available in Bangladesh,” the company posted on X. Reuters
SMEs
Funding for Latin American start-ups on the rise
Picture: 123RF/scyther5
Capital raised for start-ups in Latin America grew 26% in 2024 from 2023, more than in Europe, which was up 7%, and Southeast Asia, which shrank 34%, according to a study published on Tuesday. Funding for Latin American start-ups is also expected to increase in 2025 thanks to a young population, accelerated digitalisation and increasingly sophisticated capital, said the report from Mexican entrepreneurship network Endeavor and private equity firm Glisco Partners. Still, the industry faces challenges from low participation of local investment funds in later-stage investments and global volatility, the study said. Reuters
Insurance
Swiss Life reports higher fee income and premiums
The logo of Swiss Life, Switzerland's biggest life insurer, is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN
Swiss Life’s fee income and premiums grew in the first quarter of 2025 supported by its asset management business and good performances of its own and third-party insurance products, it said on Thursday. Switzerland’s largest life insurance provider and a major owner of real estate in Europe said its fee income was Sf659m in the January-March quarter, up 3% from last year on a local currency basis. Its quarterly premiums rose 6% on the same basis to €7.9bn, led by an 11% rise in France. The company's main market is Switzerland, which made up more than half of its premiums in the first three months of the year, followed by France which generated around a quarter of them. “Given that the shares are (one of) the most expensive insurance stocks in Europe ... the company needs to deliver and beat expectations continuously - that's what they did,” Vontobel analysts said.. Reuters
International business briefs: Iraq rejects deals with firms
