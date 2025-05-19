WORLDWIDE PLAN
Nissan SA plant battles tough calls in Chinese onslaught
Rosslyn plant may be shuttered in consolidation move
19 May 2025 - 09:03
UPDATED 19 May 2025 - 23:16
Nissan is considering shuttering its SA assembly plant in Rosslyn, a move that would mark a major pullback from a market it has served for more than half a century and send ripples through the country’s manufacturing sector.
The potential closure — according to Reuters, citing individuals familiar with the matter — is part of the Japanese car maker’s worldwide recovery plan that includes cutting staff by 20,000 and consolidating its production plants from 17 to 10 in the next two years...
