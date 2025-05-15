Companies

International company news in brief: China accuses US of export abuse over chips

The guidance threatens the stability of global semiconductor supply chains, says commerce ministry spokesperson He Yongqian

15 May 2025 - 16:57
by Agency Staff

China accuses US of ‘abusing export control rules’ in Huawei AI chip bar

A man walks past a Huawei company logo outside the entrance of a Huawei office in Wuhan, Hubei province. Picture: REUTERS
Beijing — China on Thursday accused the US of “abusing export control measures” and urged Washington to correct its practices after the US issued guidance warning companies not to use Huawei’s Ascend AI chips.

The guidance threatens the stability of global semiconductor supply chains, Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson He Yongqian told a regular press conference, adding that China would take steps to defend Chinese enterprise’s legitimate rights and interests.

On Tuesday, the US commerce department’s bureau of industry and security published guidance warning that companies risked violating US export controls by using Huawei’s Ascend AI chips, the Shenzhen-based tech company’s most advanced semiconductor series.

Huawei’s AI chips compete with those of US giant Nvidia for Chinese market share. Reuters 

Birkenstock raises revenue growth forecast

Picture: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS
Bengaluru — German footwear maker Birkenstock raised its annual revenue growth forecast on Thursday, betting on the rising popularity of its trendy styles including clogs and closed-toe silhouettes to boost demand.

Newer iterations of Birkenstock products such as Arizona Essentials and Madrid Big Buckle have been helping to attract more shoppers, in turn lifting sales momentum, even amid lingering tariff uncertainty.

The company now expects its fiscal 2025 revenue to be at the high end of its previous forecast range of 15%-17% in constant currency basis. Reuters

 

Retailer Douglas reports fall in core profit

Picture: 123RF
Münster — German premium beauty products retailer Douglas reported a 16% fall in second-quarter adjusted core profit on Thursday, citing continuing weak consumer sentiment.

Its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) dropped to €122.4m in the quarter, though it came in above analysts’ average estimate of €118.5m, according to a consensus compiled by Vara Research.

“The second quarter of 2024/25 was characterised by external factors that contributed to a heightened volatility in macroeconomic conditions and consumer behaviour,” CEO Sander van der Laan said.

Van der Laan said there was lower traffic in physical stores and fewer online visits, as weakening demand for personal care and beauty products drags consumer goods companies. Reuters

 

Profit of China’s Ant Group plunges

The Ant Group sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China, on July 6 2023. Picture: ALY SONG/REUTERS
Shanghai — China’s Ant Group posted net profit of 5.4-billion yuan ($749m) for the three months to December 31, down 31.4% from a year earlier, Reuters calculations based on Alibaba Group Holdings’ earnings released on Thursday show.

The e-commerce giant reports profit from Ant one quarter in arrears.

Chinese media earlier this month reported that the fintech group plans to list its overseas arm, Ant International, on the Hong Kong stock exchange, citing unnamed sources.

Both groups were cofounded by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma. Alibaba holds a 33% stake in Ant. Reuters

 

Deere cuts lower end of profit forecast

Picture: REUTERS/Bianca Flowers
Bengaluru — Deere & Co cut the lower end of its annual profit forecast on Thursday over softer demand for its tractors from farmers opting to rent machines instead.

The world’s largest agricultural-equipment maker expects its annual net income to now be $4.75bn-$5.5bn, compared with its prior forecast of $5bn-$5.5bn. Reuters

 

Dick’s Sporting Goods to buy Foot Locker for $2.4bn

Picture: 123RF / Ammentorp
Bengaluru — Dick’s Sporting Goods has agreed to buy smaller rival Foot Locker for $2.4bn, the companies said on Thursday.

Shares of Foot Locker surged 75% to $22.50 premarket after the announcement, while Dick’s Sporting fell 9%.

The sporting goods retailer has offered $24 per share of Foot Locker, representing an 86% premium to the stock’s most recent close. Foot Locker has lost about 40% of its value so far this year.

The deal follows a $9.42bn buyout of Skechers by private equity company 3G last week, as businesses attempt to navigate the global trade uncertainties sparked by the Trump administration. Reuters

