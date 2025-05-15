International company news in brief: China accuses US of export abuse over chips

A man walks past a Huawei company logo outside the entrance of a Huawei office in Wuhan, Hubei province. Picture: REUTERS
Beijing — China on Thursday accused the US of “abusing export control measures” and urged Washington to correct its practices after the US issued guidance warning companies not to use Huawei’s Ascend AI chips.
The guidance threatens the stability of global semiconductor supply chains, Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson He Yongqian told a regular press conference, adding that China would take steps to defend Chinese enterprise’s legitimate rights and interests.
On Tuesday, the US commerce department’s bureau of industry and security published guidance warning that companies risked violating US export controls by using Huawei’s Ascend AI chips, the Shenzhen-based tech company’s most advanced semiconductor series.
Huawei’s AI chips compete with those of US giant Nvidia for Chinese market share. Reuters
Birkenstock raises revenue growth forecast
Picture: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS
Bengaluru — German footwear maker Birkenstock raised its annual revenue growth forecast on Thursday, betting on the rising popularity of its trendy styles including clogs and closed-toe silhouettes to boost demand.
Newer iterations of Birkenstock products such as Arizona Essentials and Madrid Big Buckle have been helping to attract more shoppers, in turn lifting sales momentum, even amid lingering tariff uncertainty.
The company now expects its fiscal 2025 revenue to be at the high end of its previous forecast range of 15%-17% in constant currency basis. Reuters
Retailer Douglas reports fall in core profit
Picture: 123RF
Münster — German premium beauty products retailer Douglas reported a 16% fall in second-quarter adjusted core profit on Thursday, citing continuing weak consumer sentiment.
Its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) dropped to €122.4m in the quarter, though it came in above analysts’ average estimate of €118.5m, according to a consensus compiled by Vara Research.
“The second quarter of 2024/25 was characterised by external factors that contributed to a heightened volatility in macroeconomic conditions and consumer behaviour,” CEO Sander van der Laan said.
Van der Laan said there was lower traffic in physical stores and fewer online visits, as weakening demand for personal care and beauty products drags consumer goods companies. Reuters
Profit of China’s Ant Group plunges
The Ant Group sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China, on July 6 2023. Picture: ALY SONG/REUTERS
Shanghai — China’s Ant Group posted net profit of 5.4-billion yuan ($749m) for the three months to December 31, down 31.4% from a year earlier, Reuters calculations based on Alibaba Group Holdings’ earnings released on Thursday show.
The e-commerce giant reports profit from Ant one quarter in arrears.
Chinese media earlier this month reported that the fintech group plans to list its overseas arm, Ant International, on the Hong Kong stock exchange, citing unnamed sources.
Both groups were cofounded by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma. Alibaba holds a 33% stake in Ant. Reuters
Deere cuts lower end of profit forecast
Picture: REUTERS/Bianca Flowers
Bengaluru — Deere & Co cut the lower end of its annual profit forecast on Thursday over softer demand for its tractors from farmers opting to rent machines instead.
The world’s largest agricultural-equipment maker expects its annual net income to now be $4.75bn-$5.5bn, compared with its prior forecast of $5bn-$5.5bn. Reuters
Dick’s Sporting Goods to buy Foot Locker for $2.4bn
Picture: 123RF / Ammentorp
Bengaluru — Dick’s Sporting Goods has agreed to buy smaller rival Foot Locker for $2.4bn, the companies said on Thursday.
Shares of Foot Locker surged 75% to $22.50 premarket after the announcement, while Dick’s Sporting fell 9%.
The sporting goods retailer has offered $24 per share of Foot Locker, representing an 86% premium to the stock’s most recent close. Foot Locker has lost about 40% of its value so far this year.
The deal follows a $9.42bn buyout of Skechers by private equity company 3G last week, as businesses attempt to navigate the global trade uncertainties sparked by the Trump administration. Reuters
International company news in brief: China accuses US of export abuse over chips
The guidance threatens the stability of global semiconductor supply chains, says commerce ministry spokesperson He Yongqian
China accuses US of ‘abusing export control rules’ in Huawei AI chip bar
Beijing — China on Thursday accused the US of “abusing export control measures” and urged Washington to correct its practices after the US issued guidance warning companies not to use Huawei’s Ascend AI chips.
The guidance threatens the stability of global semiconductor supply chains, Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson He Yongqian told a regular press conference, adding that China would take steps to defend Chinese enterprise’s legitimate rights and interests.
On Tuesday, the US commerce department’s bureau of industry and security published guidance warning that companies risked violating US export controls by using Huawei’s Ascend AI chips, the Shenzhen-based tech company’s most advanced semiconductor series.
Huawei’s AI chips compete with those of US giant Nvidia for Chinese market share. Reuters
Birkenstock raises revenue growth forecast
Bengaluru — German footwear maker Birkenstock raised its annual revenue growth forecast on Thursday, betting on the rising popularity of its trendy styles including clogs and closed-toe silhouettes to boost demand.
Newer iterations of Birkenstock products such as Arizona Essentials and Madrid Big Buckle have been helping to attract more shoppers, in turn lifting sales momentum, even amid lingering tariff uncertainty.
The company now expects its fiscal 2025 revenue to be at the high end of its previous forecast range of 15%-17% in constant currency basis. Reuters
Retailer Douglas reports fall in core profit
Münster — German premium beauty products retailer Douglas reported a 16% fall in second-quarter adjusted core profit on Thursday, citing continuing weak consumer sentiment.
Its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) dropped to €122.4m in the quarter, though it came in above analysts’ average estimate of €118.5m, according to a consensus compiled by Vara Research.
“The second quarter of 2024/25 was characterised by external factors that contributed to a heightened volatility in macroeconomic conditions and consumer behaviour,” CEO Sander van der Laan said.
Van der Laan said there was lower traffic in physical stores and fewer online visits, as weakening demand for personal care and beauty products drags consumer goods companies. Reuters
Profit of China’s Ant Group plunges
Shanghai — China’s Ant Group posted net profit of 5.4-billion yuan ($749m) for the three months to December 31, down 31.4% from a year earlier, Reuters calculations based on Alibaba Group Holdings’ earnings released on Thursday show.
The e-commerce giant reports profit from Ant one quarter in arrears.
Chinese media earlier this month reported that the fintech group plans to list its overseas arm, Ant International, on the Hong Kong stock exchange, citing unnamed sources.
Both groups were cofounded by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma. Alibaba holds a 33% stake in Ant. Reuters
Deere cuts lower end of profit forecast
Bengaluru — Deere & Co cut the lower end of its annual profit forecast on Thursday over softer demand for its tractors from farmers opting to rent machines instead.
The world’s largest agricultural-equipment maker expects its annual net income to now be $4.75bn-$5.5bn, compared with its prior forecast of $5bn-$5.5bn. Reuters
Dick’s Sporting Goods to buy Foot Locker for $2.4bn
Bengaluru — Dick’s Sporting Goods has agreed to buy smaller rival Foot Locker for $2.4bn, the companies said on Thursday.
Shares of Foot Locker surged 75% to $22.50 premarket after the announcement, while Dick’s Sporting fell 9%.
The sporting goods retailer has offered $24 per share of Foot Locker, representing an 86% premium to the stock’s most recent close. Foot Locker has lost about 40% of its value so far this year.
The deal follows a $9.42bn buyout of Skechers by private equity company 3G last week, as businesses attempt to navigate the global trade uncertainties sparked by the Trump administration. Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Fast-fashion giant Shein leases huge warehouse in duty-free Vietnam
Growthpoint completes phase 2 of Cape Town industrial estate
Nissan slashes costs but reviving sales will prove harder
Simphiwe Nghona is VW’s new marketing director in SA
Russian unit weighs on Barloworld’s earnings
Afrimat blames SA’s rail network for plunging profit
Equites expects higher distributions per share next year
PPC expects higher earnings as turnaround plan gains pace
Profits rise 26% at Cartrack parent company Karooooo
eToro valued at $5.6bn in bumper Nasdaq debut for trading platform
Tencent’s quarterly revenue climbs on gaming and AI
New PIC CEO to clean up R100bn unlisted portfolio
US firm Fortress Investment sets up Abu Dhabi office in push for Gulf growth
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.