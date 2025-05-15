Discovery Green and Sasol bring renewable energy to SMEs
Ampli Energy offers flexible access to green power wheeled via Eskom and cashback incentives
15 May 2025 - 20:03
Discovery Green, the renewable energy platform of the Discovery group, has teamed up with Sasol to offer SA businesses easy access to clean energy via the national grid.
As Ampli Energy provides green electricity to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), corporates and NGOs wheeled via Eskom’s grid, users don’t have to invest in renewable infrastructure yet are able to reduce their carbon footprint and electricity costs...
