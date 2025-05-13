International company news in brief: BNP Paribas CEO to stay on

A Robinhood Markets logo is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street in New York City, US. Picture: ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS
Bengaluru — Robinhood said on Tuesday it will buy Canadian crypto firm WonderFi for C$250m ($178.98m), as the popular commission-free brokerage seeks to expand its international footprint.
The all-cash deal values WonderFi at 36 Canadian cents per share, a 41% premium to its previous close.
The crypto industry, staging a comeback under US President Donald Trump, has seen a flurry of tie-ups in 2025, including Coinbase’s $2.9bn purchase of Deribit and Ripple’s $1.25bn acquisition of prime brokerage firm Hidden Road.
Robinhood had struck a $200m deal for crypto exchange Bitstamp last year. Reuters
BNP Paribas CEO gets age limit extension to stay on
People walk past a BNP Paribas bank branch in Paris, France, in this file photograph. Picture: BLOOMBERG/NATHAN LAINE
Paris — BNP Paribas shareholders voted on Tuesday to extend the age limit for the CEO role, effectively enabling Jean-Laurent Bonnafe to remain at the helm of the Eurozone’s largest bank beyond 2028.
Shareholders approved BNP Paribas’ 26th resolution, which raises the CEO age limit to 68 from the current 65, with 98.47% voting in favour. Reuters
Under Armour beats expectations for Q4
Under Armour clothing is seen for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York City, US. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY
Bengaluru — Under Armour on Tuesday posted a smaller-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by the sportswear maker’s efforts to streamline its product lines that drove improved sales.
The Maryland-based retailer has been attempting to reset its business to reverse last year’s sales slump by focusing on full-price sale of its products, lower promotions, inventory and workforce reductions.
The company’s quarterly revenue fell 11% to $1.18bn from a year ago, compared with analysts’ average estimate of a 12.4% drop to $1.17bn, according to data compiled by LSEG. Reuters
German investor morale lifts after April decline
Picture: 123RF
Berlin — German investor morale rose more than expected in May, recovering from its sharp decline the previous month, the ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday.
The economic sentiment index rose to 25.2 points from -14.0 points in April. Analysts polled by Reuters had pointed to a reading of 11.9.
“With a new government in place, some progress in the tariff disputes and a stabilising inflation rate, optimism has increased,” ZEW president Achim Wambach said.
The rebound compensates for some of the losses in April, when German investor morale posted its strongest decline since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 due to uncertainty unleashed by US tariffs. Reuters
Tencent online music services gain traction
Dancers perform underneath a Tencent logo in Beijing, China. Picture: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON
Bengaluru — Tencent Music Entertainment exceeded analysts’ expectations for first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, driven by growth in subscribers for its online music services.
The US-listed shares of the company were up 2% in premarket trading.
Tencent Music’s premium Super VIP (SVIP) membership, which combines long-form audio content, online karaoke services and high-quality sound, has gained significant traction among users.
The company is taking the right steps by providing affordable entertainment options to users amid a slowing economy, analysts said last month. Reuters
US small business confidence continues to fall
People are silhouetted in front of a screen displaying the US flag at Times Square, in New York City, US. File photo: AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/REUTERS
Washington — US small-business confidence fell for a fourth straight month in April, with the share of owners reporting job openings declining to the lowest level in more than four years, potentially hinting at a significant labour market slowdown.
The National Federation of Independent Business said on Tuesday its Small Business Optimism Index dropped 1.6 points to 95.8 last month, making the second consecutive month of a reading below the 51-year average of 98.
The index peaked at 105.10 in December amid euphoria following President Donald Trump’s electoral victory. Reuters
UAE oil giant’s Covestro takeover bid approved
Picture: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY
Brussels — Abu Dhabi state oil giant Adnoc on Tuesday won unconditional EU antitrust approval for its €14.7bn takeover of German chemicals company Covestro, confirming an earlier Reuters exclusive.
“The commission concluded that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, given its limited impact on competition in the markets where the companies are active,” said the European Commission in a statement.
The deal, Adnoc’s biggest ever, underscores Middle East countries’ plans to diversify their investments and reduce dependence on oil amid the global transition to cleaner energy. Reuters
Ex-CNPC chair handed 13-year sentence for bribery
China National Petroleum Corporation's Dalian Petrochemical Corp refinery is seen near the downtown of Dalian in Liaoning province, China. File photo. AIZHU CHEN/REUTERS
Beijing — Wang Yilin, a former chair of state-owned China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), was sentenced to 13 years in prison for bribery and fined 3-million yuan ($416,667), state-run CCTV reported on Tuesday.
State media reported in July 2024 that Wang, who retired from CNPC in 2020, had been expelled from China’s ruling Communist Party for discipline violations. The report said he was under investigation for illegally accepting high-value assets and taking advantage of his position to help others seek benefits in project contracting.
CNPC, the parent company of listed PetroChina, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters
Apple supplier IQE guards against US chips duties
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture. Picture: REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Bengaluru — Apple supplier IQE is looking at moving some production to the US and considering dual sourcing and sharing tariff costs with customers as it guards against potential US duties on the chips sector, its new CEO told Reuters on Tuesday.
Trump last month said he was considering tariffs on semiconductor chips, starting at “25% or higher”, but did not specify when these could come into effect.
Jutta Meier, who was confirmed as CEO on Tuesday, said in an interview with Reuters that IQE, which supplies the compound semiconductor wafer products used in the iPhone’s facial recognition sensor, was constantly talking to customers to find ways to mitigate tariff pain. Reuters
Nissan Motor to cut 11,000 jobs, close seven plants
A Nissan logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan. Picture: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON
Yokohama — Nissan Motor unveiled sweeping new cost cuts on Tuesday, saying it would eliminate 11,000 more jobs and close seven plants, capping a tumultuous year that has left the Japanese automaker fighting to turn itself around.
Nissan, which held off on releasing estimates for the financial year just starting, saw its profit almost wiped out in the one just ended. Operating profit totalled ¥69.8bn ($472m) in the 12 months to March, a decline of 88% from the previous year.
The car maker, badly damaged by weakening sales in the US and China, then saw merger talks with Honda collapse and was recently forced to replace its CEO. Like its rivals, it’s also being squeezed by US tariffs and threatened by fast-rising Chinese EV makers in markets in Southeast Asia and elsewhere.
New CEO Ivan Espinosa is aiming for total cost savings of some ¥500bn. Reuters
Read the full story: Nissan to cut even more jobs, NHK reports
Spain’s ACS construction group boosts profits
MADRID — Spanish construction group ACS on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit rose 17%, slightly above analysts’ expectations, boosted by its business in North America.
The company said its net income was €191m ($212.03m) in the first three months of the year, while analysts polled by LSEG had expected an average of €183m.
Its revenues rose 35% from a year earlier to €11.79bn, more than the €10.3bn estimated by analysts. Reuters
American Bitcoin, backed by Trump’s sons, to go public
Sierra Leone diamond miner halts operations, lays off workforce
PPF stands up to Berlusconis’ bid to tighten ProSieben grip
Nissan to cut even more jobs, NHK reports
UniCredit lifts profit outlook, BPM deal up in the air
International company news in brief: Apple could raise prices of new iPhones
