JSE rejects claim of involvement in share price manipulation
12 May 2025 - 17:49
The JSE has rejected a criminal complaint by listed company Mantengu Mining after being accused of manipulating the group’s share price, saying that JSE staff will not be dragged to court over the dispute.
In a statement on Friday, Mantengu accused JSE representatives of borrowing and replacing stocks owned by Mantengu’s largest shareholder to conceal a “naked short”, whereby shares are sold by a trader who has not bought or borrowed them. ..
