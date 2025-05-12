Curro secures R2.4bn in new loan facilities
The funding will allow the private school group to focus on increasing the capacity utilisation of its existing facilities
12 May 2025 - 18:11
Private school investor Curro Holdings has unlocked access to capital after securing R2.4bn in new loan facilities, the company said on Monday.
The new loans enabled Curro to refinance its R2bn in existing debt facilities, due for repayment by end-2026, and include more favourable terms than the refinanced facilities, said Curro...
