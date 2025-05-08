Mondi delivers first-quarter earnings growth on higher volumes
CEO Andrew King says ‘second-order impacts from tariffs could affect trade flows, consumer confidence and supply chains’
08 May 2025 - 11:07
Global packaging and paper company Mondi reported a rise in earnings for the first quarter, driven by higher sales volumes, good cost control and fewer planned maintenance shutdowns.
The company’s underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) for the three months to end-March rose to €290m from €261m in the previous quarter. The improvement included a €2m forestry fair value gain, reversing a €27m loss in the fourth quarter of last year...
