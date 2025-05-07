Companies

International company news in brief: Uber growth slows

OpenAI dials back restructuring plan, Vodafone finance chief steps down and China-made Tesla sales drop

07 May 2025 - 15:18
by Agency Staff
Johnson Controls hikes its 2025 profit forecast

Picture: 123RF
Bengaluru — Johnson Controls International raised its 2025 profit forecast after beating second-quarter expectations on Wednesday, helped by sustained demand from data centres for its building and industrial equipment.

Data centres worldwide have enjoyed a boom in demand as businesses increasingly invest in artificial intelligence technology.

Johnson Controls — which makes liquid cooling systems used for IT equipment at data centres, as well as specialised security and fire systems — has benefited from this trend. Reuters

Uber misses quarterly estimates as growth slows

A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, US, in this 2019 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN McDERMID
Bengaluru— Uber Technologies missed quarterly revenue estimates as growth in its ride-hailing unit slowed to its weakest since the pandemic, stirring fears of slowing demand against the backdrop of a murky economic outlook and clouding an upbeat forecast.

Shares of the company fell about 8% before clawing back some ground to be down 5% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Total revenue rose 14% to $11.53bn in the first quarter, compared with analysts’ expectations of $11.62bn, according to data compiled by LSEG. Reuters

OpenAI dials back significant restructuring plan

The OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Bengaluru — OpenAI has told investors it will share a smaller fraction of revenue with major backer Microsoft as it moves ahead with its restructuring, The Information reported on Tuesday.

The ChatGPT-maker has dialled back a significant restructuring plan, with its nonprofit parent retaining control in a move that is likely to limit CEO Sam Altman’s power over the firm.

In financial projections shared with investors, OpenAI said the percentage of revenue shared with Microsoft would drop by at least half by the end of this decade, the report said.

In an existing deal, OpenAI has agreed to share 20% of its revenue with Microsoft through 2030, The Information reported. Reuters

Vodafone chief takes up CEO offer at Vonovia SE

A man walks past a Vodafone mobile phone store in Liverpool, Britain. File photo: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE
Bengaluru— Vodafone finance chief Luka Mucic will be stepping down after less than three years in the role, the mobile group said on Wednesday, in a surprise move that could cloud the company’s prospects.

The shift in management comes amid Vodafone’s efforts to revive deteriorating performance in its biggest market, Germany. In February, its shares fell more than 6% and erased gains made in the past 12 months after Vodafone reported another drop in service revenue in Germany.

They have recovered since, but fell 1.4% on Wednesday after Mucic’s move was announced. Mucic has taken up an offer to be CEO of Vonovia SE, as the company swaps out its long-serving CEO in a bid to recover from an industry-wide real estate slump. Reuters

China-made Tesla electric vehicle sales drop 6%

Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MARIO TAMA
Beijing — Tesla sold 58,459 China-made electric vehicles in April, down 6% from last year, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed on Wednesday.

Deliveries of locally made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles slid 25.8% from the previous month.

Tesla’s Chinese rival BYD, with its Ocean and Dynasty line-up of EVs and plug-in hybrids, last month saw a 19.4% year-on-year jump in passenger vehicle sales to 372,615 vehicles. Reuters

Read the full story: Tesla’s China-made EV sales fall 6% annually in April

BMW warns of ‘notable’ second quarter impact

Picture: SUPPLIED
Frankfurt/London — German premium carmaker BMW on Wednesday confirmed its 2025 outlook and said it expected some US tariffs on car imports to decline from July, but warned the duties will have a “notable” second-quarter impact on its business.

“The geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty has reached a level we have rarely seen before,” BMW’s CFO Walter Mertl told journalists during a first-quarter earnings call, adding that the carmaker was “closely monitoring” the impact on consumer sentiment.

Most of BMW’s rivals, including Mercedes-Benz, Ford and Stellantis, have all pulled their 2025 forecasts, saying it was too difficult to come up with proper guidance in light of far-reaching import tariffs in the US, the world’s second-biggest auto market. Reuters

Rio Tinto shareholders reject dual-listed structure review

Activist investor wants company to unify into a single holding company in Australia
Companies
6 days ago

Berkshire outguns markets in a rocky year for stocks

Shareholders will want assurances from Warren Buffett — at the helm for 60 years — they remain in good hands amid tariff turmoil
Companies
5 days ago

Court rules Apple must pay Optis $502m lump sum in UK patent dispute

Apple spokesperson says the company is ‘disappointed’ by UK court decision and plans to appeal
Companies
6 days ago

Moderna’s first quarter profit, sales beat Wall Street estimates

US vaccine maker’s cost-cutting drives better-than-expected results
Companies
6 days ago

Zoho shelves $700m chipmaking plan in new blow for India

Software firm unable to find appropriate technology partner, source says
Companies
5 days ago

Ryanair warns it could cancel huge Boeing order over tariffs

Budget airline may find it hard to follow through on threat to look for alternatives as China’s Comac is not yet certified in Europe and Airbus is ...
Companies
5 days ago
